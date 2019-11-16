After 80 hard-fought and emotional minutes, it was Lincoln-Sudbury parading across the turf opposite a heartbroken Medford side.

On Thursday, the Warriors were awarded a forfeit win when the MIAA denied Medford’s appeal for the violation of using an ineligible player. But a court ruling late Friday granted the Mustangs an injunction, putting the sectional final back on.

LYNN — Shortly after hoisting the Division 1 North trophy at chilly Manning Field on Saturday night, the Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ soccer team showed its appreciation for how the moment unfolded.

A 60th-minute goal by sophomore Evan Goetsch proved to be the difference as third-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury defeated fourth-seeded Medford, 2-1, capturing a second consecutive sectional title and advancing to a state semifinal matchup with South champion Needham on Wednesday.

“To reel everybody back in and say, ‘We’ve got a game to play,’ and to be able to stay focused and come out against a team like this and still compete, I was really proud of them,” Lincoln- Sudbury coach David Hosford said. “A lot of teams would lose the focus and feel sorry for themselves. I’m really happy we ended it on the field. That’s where it should have been.”

The Warriors (17-1-2) started the scoring in the 24th minute when Joe Mepham dribbled down the left side on a breakaway and sent a cross to the box. Ben Forman’s original shot nailed the post, but he stuck with the rebound and scored.

Medford answered minutes later on a beautiful pass from Felipe DeSouza to Kendy Prince, who headed home the equalizer. A physical back-and-forth match was decided in the 60th minute when Goestch scored the winner inside a crowded box off a corner kick.

“A win out here on the field feels better than a win on forfeit,” Goestch said. “I think that’s how everybody feels.”

Medford (17-4-1) pressured in the final minutes with three corner kicks and two shots on goal which were saved by Wilson Sneath, sealing the win for Lincoln-Sudbury.

Medford coaches and players were not available for postgame comment, but Medford School Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent praised the effort from the Mustangs in the loss.

“It was an emotional roller coaster but the students knew we were going to fight for them and we did,” Edouard-Vincent said. “We took it all the way to the courts to give them the opportunity to play today on the field and give the best they can possibly give and I feel like that’s what they ended up doing.”

