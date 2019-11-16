“We had to admit that we came out slow, maybe took it a little bit for granted,” Johnson said. “We had to come back to our game plan and get on the board quickly. We came back strong and were able to get some goals on the board.”

Her Raiders responded with back-to-back goals in a one-minute span on the way to capturing the program’s first D2 state title since 1974 with a 4-1 victory at WPI’s Alumni Field.

WORCESTER – When Hopedale senior Zoe Athanasopoulos scored on a corner 2 minutes and 17 seconds into Saturday’s Division 2 state final, Dover-Sherborn coach Dara Johnson signaled for a timeout.

Advertisement

Izzy Friedel netted the equalizer with 18:28 left in the first half after senior Payton Ahola set her up with a strong pass from the 40-yard line. Just 73 seconds later, Ahola netted one of her own to give the Raiders (21-1-2) the advantage, working around Duke-bound goalie Piper Hampsch, who finished with 12 saves for the Blue Raiders (17-3-3).

“There’s a lot of mental challenge going into the game knowing that Piper was very talented,” Ahola said. “I think that made people very nervous. But once we got in the first goal, it kind of showed to the whole team that we could do it.”

Ahola, who has committed to Williams College and the NESCAC, where she intends to study on a pre-med track with the hope of going to medical school, scored again with 6:59 left in the half. Emma Goodness netted the final goal for D-S with 9:51 left to play.

The title win was the first for Johnson, who led the Raiders to the D2 state semifinals in 2013 and 2014, where they fell to eventual champion Watertown.

“It’s special,” Johnson said. “These guys said they could do it, and they did it. It’s emotional.”

Advertisement

Ahola added, “We really deserved this. We earned it. We’ve taken it game by game throughout the entire season. I knew this team was going to go all the way from the start. We all did.”

Dover-Sherborn’s Emma Goodness lines up a shot in Saturday’s Division 2 state final at WPI. She scored the game’s final goal. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

xx

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.