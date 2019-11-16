“I’m just so proud of these seniors because of all of the baloney that’s gone with [winning],” said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. “I’m just so happy that they can end their career, all nine of them, together, with a win.”

As seniors, the Raiders made history again, completing a perfect 24-0 season with their 42nd straight victory, beating West champion Longmeadow, 4-1, at WPI’s Alumni Field.

WORCESTER – A year ago, nine juniors at Somerset Berkley were part of the first mixed-gender field hockey team to win a state title.

Her son, Lucas, one of those nine seniors, scored the first two goals for SB, both off feeds from his sister, Cami, a junior, for a 2-0 lead at the break. On the second, the younger Crook, a Providence College recruit, sent a pass to her brother, who was waiting at midfield and was able to break through the Longmeadow defense to double the lead with less than a minute remaining.

Seniors Riley Durette and Reaghan Cadorette combined for the final two Raider goals, each scoring one and assisting on the other’s goal.

Advertisement

“We’re good, top to bottom,” Lucas Crook said. “Everyone thinks it’s just [Crook and Alex Millar] but without the other nine players on the field, we’d be nothing.”

Longmeadow had maintained possession for most of the first half, finally capitalizing when Bryant-bound senior Ashley Barron cut the lead in half three minutes into the second frame. Sophomore goalkeeper Caroline Upson finished with three saves for the Lancers (17-3-2).

“The girls played their hearts out,” said Longmeadow coach Ann Simons, who owns 514 career wins since taking the helm in 1982. Her Lancers have claimed the West title every year since 2011. “It was a competitive game. It’s hard to control what’s happening out on the field. They played their best. It was a good match.”

Advertisement

The Raiders accepted their trophy amid taunts and boos from Longmeadow fans, who shouted about boys playing football and directed shouts of “Don’t touch that trophy” toward the SB captains when they accepted it from MIAA officials.

“You can hear all of the hate,” said Jen Crook, in tears as her team, including her two children, celebrated around her. “The trophy is for us. I couldn’t be prouder of them, and the way to end their senior year. It fueled them.”

Lucas Crook, who said he might like to play field hockey at the club level in college, said that the taunts he and Millar have experienced throughout their careers served as motivation.

“It’s everything, showing that the hard work has paid off, from last year to this year, and proving everyone wrong,” Lucas Crook said of winning the state title. “I know that everyone hates us, but just going out there and winning every game, that’s all that matters.”

Somerset Berkley’s Alex Millar (left) tries to fend off Longmeadow’s Megan Weyer during the Raiders’ win. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.