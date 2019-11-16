Harris tallied 29 kills, the last of which was the clincher, to help the Central champion Bulldogs to their first-ever state title, a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13 win over North champion Danvers at Worcester State University.

By the fifth set of Saturday’s Division 2 state final, Harris was brimming with confidence.

WORCESTER — Canton coach Pat Cawley saw immense skill in Taylor Harris before she saw confidence. Harris just needed time to develop the latter.

“Since she was a freshman, I knew she was a special player,” Cawley said. “She needed the confidence to go out and do her thing . . . she came back on fire this year.”

Danvers (25-1) held a 10-9 lead in the fifth set, but a foot fault by the Falcons’ server tied the score on the next point and Canton (22-3) took the lead at 11-10 on a kill by Liz Bickett (17 kills). Maddie Montanari brought Danvers back within one on a kill at 14-13 before Harris clinched it.

“I was determined to get that last point,” Harris said.

Down 2-1 entering the fourth set, Danvers’s hitters targeted Harris when she was in the back row to capitalize on her defensive struggles before she bounced back.

“Usually when they see a good player they’ll go after them for the rest of the game,” Harris said. “I believed in ourselves and we have confidence in our team, and then we came back.”

Division 3

Frontier Regional 3, Rockland 2 — The Rockland girls’ volleyball team did not walk away with the Division 3 state title at Worcester State. But the Bulldogs, as they have all season, proved that they can compete with the best teams in the state, taking perennial power Frontier Regional to five sets in an 11-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 loss.

“The girls knew coming in it was going to be tough competition,” Rockland coach Emily Murphy said. “We’ve gone after every top team so we really felt confident coming into this game.”

Seeking its second state title in three years, Frontier (15-8) roared out to an 8-2 lead in the fifth set, but Rockland (24-2) pulled within two after four consecutive Frontier hitting errors. Rockland tied it, 9-9, on an ace by Hannah Wyllie (20 kills, 6 blocks) and led, 10-9, on a block, and again at 13-12 on a Julia Elie block before Frontier closed the match on a Rockland hitting error, an ace, and a kill from Olivia Deane.

“When it gets down to 15-13 in the fifth set, both sides are playing a great game” Murphy said.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.