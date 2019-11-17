Mark Garside/Zach Goodwin/Quincy Palmer/Rory Conneely/Dan Sheehan, Catholic Memorial – The Knights offensive line opened things up for Jamall Griffin and Shiloh White to run for two touchdowns, while Barrett Pratt and Darrius LeClair also tallied rushing scores in a 42-8 rout of Franklin for the D1 South title.

Mansfield running back Vinnie Holmes (22) finds open daylight as he rumbles for a long first down in the D2 South final vs. Natick.

Seth Mullen, Weymouth – With touchdown runs of 2, 16, and 10 yards, a 2-point conversion, and an 18-yard touchdown reception, the 5-foot-10 senior back paced the Tigers to a 35-7 non-playoff win over Quincy.

Michael Slayton, Andover – The senior linebacker recorded 17 tackles on defense and caught four balls for 35 yards on offense to help the Golden Warriors earn a narrow 20-16 win over Everett in a non-playoff contest.

Collin Taylor, St. John’s Prep – In a defensive battle, the Eagles defensive line stymied Central Catholic’s running game and hurried their quarterbacks into tough throws. Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior defensive end, led the way with 2.5 sacks.

Division 2

Mike DeBolt, Mansfield — The senior kicker was 3 for 3 on field goals of 25, 21 and 28 yards, and added an extra point too boot, in the Hornets’ 22-3 in the D2 South final.

Vinnie Holmes, Mansfield — The Hornets will be seeking the program’s fourth Super Bowl since 2010 thanks in large part to the play of this senior back, who rushed for one touchdown and picked up 130 yards on the ground in the South final against Natick.

Collin Murphy, Lincoln-Sudbury — The sophomore quarterback passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns as L-S secured the North title with a 27-14 win over North Andover.

Division 3

Avery Arno, Belmont — In a 24-21 non-playoff win over Beverly, the senior quarterback threw for 175 yards and two touchdown passes.

Brenden Brown, Malden Catholic — Battling an illness, Brown managed 89 yards rushing on seven carries, including touchdown scores from 54 and 17 yards out while also returning a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 42-28 non-playoff win for the Lancers over Arlington.

Kyle Darrigo, Tewksbury— The 5-foot-6, 155-pound back had 69 yards on the ground and rushing touchdowns on 1 and 4 yards. But it was his initial hit on Winchester quarterback Tommy Degnan on a two-point conversion attempt that stopped the Sachems in the final minute and helped the Redmen hang on for a 29-28 win to advance to the Division 3 state semifinal.

Ryan Prudente, Duxbury — With the Dragons trailing 10-6 in the final minute of the first half , Prudente was on the receiving end of a lateral from teammate Bowman Rhinesmith. Prudente took off 52 yards down the sideline for the Dragons, which set up an 8-yard rushing touchdown for Will Prouty to put Duxbury ahead for good in a 20-10 win for the South title.

Division 4

Chris Cusolito, Melrose – His four touchdowns, including three on the ground, powered the Red Raiders to a 41-7 victory over Revere and secure a spot in the Division 4 Super Bowl.

Nickolas Dresens, Wayland – His fumble recovery and ensuing 26-yard return gave the Warriors the lead as they ripped off 28 unanswered to defeat Marblehead, 28-14.

Lucas Ibarguen, Dracut – The Middies outlasted Burlington, 58-39, in a non-playoff game, as Ibarguen accounted for 44 points with three passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and four two-point conversions.

Andrew Saporoschetz, Hopkinton – The senior turned in a strong all-around game, racking up 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, 43 receiving yards, 14 tackles, and one fumble recovery in the Hillers’ 14-7 non-playoff win over North Quincy.

Nick Siegelman, Plymouth South – In a 27-22 win over previously unbeaten Milton, the senior back carried the Panthers to the Division 4 South title, rushing for three touchdowns – including two in the fourth quarter.

Aidan Sweeney, Wakefield – A week after rushing for five touchdowns in a win over Dracut, Sweeney rushed for five more in the Warriors’ 42-35 win over North Reading.

Division 5

Tristan Benson, Holliston — The junior took 13 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Panthers past Canton, 27-14, in the D5 South sectional final on Friday.

Peter Cleary & Keegan O’Keefe, Pentucket — Cleary threw four touchdown passes in a 42-19 victory for the Sachems over Bedford on Friday. Two went to O’Keefe, who rushed for another pair of touchdowns.

Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield — The Pioneers’ senior quarterback threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 25-22 non-playoff victory over Wilmington on Friday.

Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior went 19 for 26 with 266 yards passing and five touchdowns in a 52-28 non-playoff win for the Dolphins over Hanover. Four of his scoring passes came in the second quarter, hitting Jaquan Phillips and Geoffrey Jamiel twice.

Matt Scibilio, Scituate — In a 35-7 non-playoff win over East Bridgewater, the senior quarterback threw for 235 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the Sailors. He also rushed for a 7-yard score in the second quarter which turned out to be a decisive touchdown.

Division 6

Kevin Hughes, Apponequet — On the way to a 42-14 win over Bishop Stang, the junior back rushed for 157 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns of 32, 8, and 19 yards.

Drew Plunkett, Medway — The Mustangs needed every one of the senior’s four passing touchdowns in a tight 28-21 win over Norwell. He finished 9-0f-14 passing for 143 yards.

Tyler Rockefeller, Winthrop — With the Vikings trailing Greater Lowell, 35-14, heading into the final period, the junior rushed for two of his four touchdowns to help the Vikings complete the comeback, 36-35.

Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick — The senior led the Crusaders with touchdown passes of 46, 12, and 61 yards to unseat defending Super Bowl champion Stoneham in the North final, 25-20.

Division 7

Colby Augusta, Abington — The senior quarterback fired a pair of TD passes, including a 62-yard strike to open the second half, as the Green Wave (8-2) engulfed Nantucket, 41-7, in the South final.

Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence — The QB did his part for the Reggies (7-3) in the North final, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for another in a 42-6 defeat of Manchester Essex.

Danny Nolan, Cohasset — He rushed 21 times for 173 yards and the games opening touchdown as the Skippers (7-3) cruised to a 34-14 win over Seekonk.

Division 8

Piero Canales, KIPP Academy — The sophomore QB once again was a nightmare for defenders, going 6-for-8 passing for 158 yards and two scores and adding 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 49-13 victory over Keefe for the North title.

Matt Lavoie, West Bridgewater — A steady hand all season for the undefeated Wildcats (10-0), the senior quarterback continued his hot streak with two rushing touchdowns and a 61-yard passing touchdown in a 35-12 victory over South Shore in the South sectional final.

Blake Dennison and Thomas Stanton, Old Colony — The backfield duo was unstoppable Friday night in a nonplayoff win against Randolph, 38-32. Dennison delivered 197 yards and a tocuhdown on his 26 carries, while Stanton tallied 167 yards and three scores on another 26 carries.

Preps

Cole Cleary, Middlesex— The senior quarterback from Newtonville was steady under center for the Zebras (6-2-1) in their 21-12 win over Canterbury in the Mark Conroy Bowl. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 186 yards and two scores.

Griffin Schutz, Deerfield — The Virginia lacrosse commit from Trumbell, Conn. scored all four touchdowns for the Big Green (8-2) in their 26-23 win over Milton Academy (8-1) in the Mike Silipo Bowl.

Billy Stevens, Pingree — The junior back from Topsfield scored on rushes of 10 and 15 yards as the Highlanders closed out an 8-1 season with a 34-12 win over Proctor in the NEPSAC Ken Hollingsworth Bowl.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Mike Kotsopoulos, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, and Nate Weitzer.