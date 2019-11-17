Fittingly, her former Golden Warrior squad then dove right into its work, dominating from start to finish for its sixth straight title — and 14th in 16 years — lapping the field with 456.50 points. Needham finished second (256) and Newton North was third (188).

One season into retirement, Fitzgerald was asked to stand and be recognized prior to Sunday’s MIAA Division 1 swimming championship meet at MIT by emcee Pete Foley.

Marilyn Fitzgerald left quite a legacy in her 27 years at the helm of the Andover girls’ swimming & diving program.

“It feels great and it never gets old,” said Becky Pierce, an 18-year assistant under Fitzgerald who coached the program this season with Patty Barrett.

Advertisement

“We still have done a lot of the traditions that Marilyn had established,” Pierce added.

“Daily motivational quotes, making sure every day there’s a new one up there has been important for them. We talk to the seniors and if they want to keep doing what’s been working, then we’ve tried to keep everything as close to the same as we could.”

In a morning chock full of impressive strokes, times and victories, no swimmer left her mark more strongly than Andover freshman Michaela Chokureva. She not only set two state records, but also earned All-American status in two events with her time of 23.18 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle followed by a tremendous showing in the 100 free (50.09), in which she recorded a 5-second win.

She also anchored the 200-free relay team, which included Emily Ma, Emily Clements and Charlotte Moulson, to a meet record (1:38.50).

“I didn’t really feel any pressure,” said Chokureva when asked if she was worried about contributing right away as a freshman.

“Everyone knows what they have to do and everyone just wants to help keep this going.”

Advertisement

While Chokureva set a record in the 100 free, teammate Alexandra Zetea took fifth (56.12).

The 200 medley relay team of Andrea Pantazi, Polina Malinovskaya, Ashley Grover, and Emily Chen placed third (1:53.11). Grover was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (59.64) and sixth (5:18.07) in the 500 free while Lauren Bessette (1:00.31) took fourth in the 100 fly.

Muchas they did at the North sectional, Andover dominated the 200 individual medley.

Clements won the event (2:06.57), Ma (2:10.48) was second, Malinovskaya (2:14.08) fifth and Bessette (2:14.99) sixth. Clements also won the 100-yard backstroke (56.29) while Ma took second (57.46) and Pantazi (1:01.40) was fifth.

The quartet of Ma, Chokureva, Malinovskaya, and Clements cruised to a win in the 400 free relay (3:33.84), eight seconds ahead of Needham.

Andover captain Lauren Bessette jumps up in the air with the trophy after Andover won the MIAA Division 1 swimming and diving championships at MIT. Jessica Rinaldi/globe staff/Globe Staff

Andover's Michaela Chokureva competes in the 400 Yard freestyle relay. Jessica Rinaldi/globe staff/Globe Staff

Andover’s Emily Ma (center) takes off in the 100 backstroke. jessica rinaldi/globe staff/Globe Staff

Haverhill's Carli Quinlan competes in the 100 Yard breaststroke. jessica rinaldi/globe staff/Globe Staff

GIRLS

MIAA D1 Swimming & Diving Championships

50 freestyle — 1. Michaela Chokureva, Andover, 0:23.18; 2. Laura Latham, Chelmsford, 0:24.95; 3. Carli Quinlan, Haverhill, 0:25.03; 4. Diya Ackerman-Valla, North Andover, 0:25.26; 5. Meredith Flint, Newton North, 0:25.42.

100 freestyle — 1. Michaela Chokureva, Andover, 0:50.09; 2. Emmy Higgins, Needham, 0:54.94; 3. Anna Zaniolo, Lexington, 0:55.01; 4. Karen Tung, Newton North, 0:55.78; 5. Alex Gay, Notre Dame (Hingham), ; 5. Alexandra Zetea, Andover, 0:56.12.

100 backstroke — 1. Emily Clements, Andover, 0:56.29; 2. Emily Ma, Andover, 0:57.46; 3. Casi Glejzer, Acton-Boxborough, 1:00.58; 4. Claire Tzouros, Needham, 1:00.94; 5. Andrea Pantazi, Andover, 1:01.4.

100 breaststoke — 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:07.25; 2. Nina Robbe, Acton-Boxborough, 1:07.67; 3. Diya Ackerman-Valla, North Andover, 1:08.03; 4. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:08.08; 5. Polina Malinovskaya, Andover, 1:08.68.

Advertisement

100 butterfly — 1. Laura Latham, Chelmsford, 0:58.5; 2. Ashley Grover, Andover, 0:59.64; 3. Jackie Story, Haverhill, 1:00.1; 4. Lauren Bessette, Andover, 1:00.31; 5. Isabel McGovern, Lexington, 1:00.35.

200 freestyle — 1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 1:48.32; 2. Lily Barker, Arlington, 1:55.85; 3. Zoei Howard, Needham, 1:55.99; 4. Claire Tzouros, Needham, 1:57.49; 5. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 1:57.54.

200 individual medley — 1. Emily Clements, Andover, 2:06.57; 2. Emily Ma, Andover, 2:10.48; 3. Jackie Story, Haverhill, 2:11.93; 4. Laura Dube, Framingham, 2:13.66; 5. Polina Malinovskaya, Andover, 2:14.08.

500 freestyle — 1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 4:53.56; 2. Zoei Howard, Needham, 5:08.4; 3. Lily Barker, Arlington, 5:08.41; 4. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 5:11.24; 5. Eliza Williams, Andover, 5:11.3.

1-meter diving — 1. Cailey Simard, Haverhill, 450.250 points; 2. Ellie Wilson, Needham, 387.650; 3. Rachel Casebolt, Acton-Boxborough, 386.100; 4. Jocelyn Schechter, Newton North, 383.050; 5. Sara Anastasi, Framingham, 380.150.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Andover, 1:38.5; 2. Brookline, 1:41.34; 3. North Andover, 1:42.53; 4. Lexington, 1:43.31; 5. Newton North, 1:43.55.

200 medley relay — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 1:51.73; 2. Needham, 1:52.78; 3. Andover, 1:53.11; 4. Belmont, 1:53.28; 4. Brookline, 1:53.28; 5. Framingham, 1:54.55.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Andover, 3:33.84; 2. Needham, 3:41.84; 3. Lexington, 3:45.11; 4. Arlington, 3:45.19; 5. Chelmsford, 3:45.66.

200 freestyle (boys) — 1. Nathan Moeykens, Marshfield, 1:59.97.

200 freestyle relay (boys) — 1. Braintree, 1:39.31.

200 medley relay (boys) — 1. Weymouth, 1:52.35; 2. Marshfield, 1:55.8; 3. Braintree, 1:56.62.

Advertisement

1-meter diving (boys) — 1. Caleb Canavan, Methuen, 378.100 points; 2. Lexander Flores, Methuen, 376.700; 3. Cameron Pope, Marshfield, 341.750.

Team results — 1. Andover, 456.5; 2. Needham, 256; 3. Newton North, 199; 4. Brookline, 188; 5. Acton-Boxborough, 184.

Thomas Herron also reported from MIT.