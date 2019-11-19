The Spartans can score, but the defense has been stellar.

LYNN — In their march to Saturday’s MIAA Division 3 state final against South Hadley, the Stoneham girls’ soccer team has outscored foes 15-2 in five victories.

Tuesday’s 4-0 state semifinal win over South champion Dover-Sherborn at Manning Field was another exhibit. Outscoring opponents 11-2 through the first four games of their Division 3 postseason run, the Stoneham girls’ soccer team defense has been key to their success, and Tuesday night at Manning Field was another dominant performance from the group.

Led by a youthful core featuring sophomore Valerie Duhamel, freshman Grace Hegarty, and junior Olivia Pignone, the Spartans defensive unit was a nuisance, denying multiple scoring opportunities by the Raiders (17-3-2) in a matchup that was a one-goal game entering the second half.

With eight minutes left in the first half, and Stoneham ahead 1-0, Dover-Sherborn had a break-in, but Duhamel and Pignone teamed up to clear the ball away. In the second half, Pignone continued to impress in the back, thwarting another potential scoring bid.

“We have worked really hard on our defense; [the unit] is a well-oiled machine,” Stoneham coach Sharon Chapman said.

“They communicate with each other, and when they have a job to do they step up and do it.”

Senior keeper Allyson Porter, the last line of defense, made nine saves for Stoneham’s third shutout of the postseaosn.

“To be honest, many of the goals you see that are technically saves are because of my defense,” said Porter. “We position well, and I am just really thankful for my defense.”

Trent Levakis can be reached at trent.levakis@globe.com.