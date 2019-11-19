It’s almost that time of the year when hundreds of high school football players will take over Gillette Stadium for one December weekend.

The MIAA will host its eight Super Bowls in Foxboro on Dec. 6 and 7.

The Division 1 and Division 2 Super Bowl matchups have been determined — Catholic Memorial vs. St. John’s Prep and Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Mansfield, respectively — but the other six other finals will be determined in the state semis next weekend.