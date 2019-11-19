It’s almost that time of the year when hundreds of high school football players will take over Gillette Stadium for one December weekend.
The MIAA will host its eight Super Bowls in Foxboro on Dec. 6 and 7.
The Division 1 and Division 2 Super Bowl matchups have been determined — Catholic Memorial vs. St. John’s Prep and Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Mansfield, respectively — but the other six other finals will be determined in the state semis next weekend.
Here are all the details:
Division 1
Super Bowl: Catholic Memorial (10-0) vs. St. John’s Prep (9-1), Saturday, Dec. 7, TBA
A rematch of last year’s D1 Bowl. Defending champion St. John’s Prep pounded Lowell (42-13) and Andover (39-17) in the North before shutting out Central Catholic, 14-0, in Saturday’s final. Catholic Memorial crushed Needham (42-0), BC High (27-16), and Franklin (42-9) in the South tournament.
Division 2
Super Bowl: Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2) vs. Mansfield (9-1), Friday, Dec. 6, TBA
Lincoln-Sudbury avenged a loss to North Andover in last year’s North final, stopping the Scarlet Knights 27-14. Mansfield allowed just 15 total points in its three playoff wins over Marshfield (24-6), King Philip (34-6) and Natick (22-3).
Division 3
State semifinals
Friday: Central champion St. John’s-Shrewsbury (8-2) vs. West champion Springfield Central (8-2), at Tantasqua Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: North champion Tewksbury (9-1) vs. South champion Duxbury (8-2), at Xaverian Brothers, 2:30 p.m.
Super Bowl: TBA
Division 4
State semifinal
Saturday: South champion Plymouth South (9-1) vs. Central champion Tantasqua (8-2), at Xaverian Brothers, 11 a.m.
Super Bowl: Melrose (10-0) vs. TBA, Saturday, Dec. 7
Melrose received a bye to Gillette because there is no West team in D4. The Red Raiders defeated Revere in the North final.
Division 5
State semifinals
Friday: North champion Swampscott (8-2) vs. South champion Holliston (9-1), at Concord-Carlisle High School, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Central champion Northbridge (6-4) vs. West champion Amherst (10-0), at Westfield State University, 11 a.m.
Super Bowl: TBA
Division 6
State semifinal
Saturday: South champion Ashland (10-0) vs. Central champion Millbury (9-1), Grafton High, 1 p.m.
Super Bowl: Bishop Fenwick (9-1) vs. TBA, Saturday, Dec. 7, TBA
Bishop Fenwick received a bye because there is no West team in Division 6. Fenwick defeated defending D6 champion Stoneham, 25-20, in the North final after wins over Ipswich and Greater Lowell.
High school football scoreboard
Division 7
State semifinals
Saturday: Central champion Leicester (10-0) vs. West champion South Hadley (8-2), at Shrewsbury High, 1 p.m.
Saturday: North champion Greater Lawrence (7-3) vs. South champion Abington (8-2), at Woburn High, 2:30 p.m.
Super Bowl: TBA
Division 8
State semifinals
Saturday: North champion KIPP Academy (8-2) vs. South champion West Bridgewater (10-0), at Woburn High, 11 a.m.
Saturday: Central champion St. Bernard’s (7-3) vs. West champion Lee (7-3), at Westfield State University, 2 p.m.
Super Bowl: TBA
