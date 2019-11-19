With 18 minutes left, the Bucs threatened, but a a pass to an open player on a breakaway was too strong, rolling out of bounds and resulting in a turnover. That was followed by a free kick from 20 yards out by senior Marcus Voss, but his bid was saved by senior goalie Kyle Regan (seven saves).

Facing an aggressive attack from the Buccaneers (17-2-1) that controlled possession heavily in the final stretch of the game, the Mustangs (20-2-1) leaned on their senior defenders to pull out a 1-0 win at Manning Field.

LYNN — Protecting a one-goal lead in Tuesday’s Division 3 state semifinal matchup against Bedford, it was up to the Medway defense to continue making stops.

Minutes later, Medway senior defenders Chris Nicklas and captain Mitch Olsen collapsed on a drive by Bedford’s Voss, forcing a turnover and clearing the ball once again.

Olsen and Nicklas were consistent all night with solid fundamental defense, answering every last-minute effort to tie the score.

“We’re a really close defense, and we knew it was going to come down to that [pressure from Bedford] if we were able to get the first goal,” said Nicklas.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do on offense,” said Olsen. “We’ve been playing together for as long as we can remember, it’s all just kind of second nature to us.”

Facing a Buccaneers team that had surrendered only five goals all season entering the semifinal, the Mustangs knew they had a small margin for error.

Coach Neill Brandon wanted his team to defend by controlling possession and limiting chances for Bedford.

“When teams game plan to play against us they look at our goals, look how many we’ve scored and I think that our back four and our goalkeeper get overlooked sometimes,” said Brandon.

They are not overlooked anymore. The Mustangs will play Belchertown in Saturday’s state final at Foley Field in Worcester.

Trent Levakis can be reached at trent.levakis@globe.com.