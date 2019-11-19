Newman rose above the crowd and headed home Fagerson’s ball for the decisive goal in the 46th minute, lifting the Medway High boys’ soccer team to a 1-0 win over Bedford in a Division 3 state semifinal game Tuesday night at Manning Field.

So when Luke Fagerson controlled a throw-in and saw Newman open inside the box, he sent in a pass and let the junior center back do the rest.

LYNN — Troy Newman’s teammates know he has a knack for getting his head on the ball.

The Mustangs (20-2-1) advanced to Saturday’s state final at Foley Stadium in Worcester against Belchertown, a rematch of the 2013 D3 final that Medway lost, 2-1, in overtime.

“I saw it coming and I knew I could get a head on it and saw the bottom right corner,” Newman said. “I don’t really know what happened after that but it was crazy.”

North champion Bedford (17-2-1) entered Tuesday’s game having surrendered just five goals this season, and although Medway had only four shots on net against the stingy Buccaneers, Fagerson and Newman made a play when it mattered most.

“We knew it would be a game of few chances,” Medway coach Neil Brennan said.

“Troy was smart enough to stay up and stay in space and Luke played an amazing ball. We knew it could happen like that, a broken play, a set play, something unexpected.”

After Medway took the lead, Bedford controlled possession for the rest of the game in search of an equalizer. The Buccaneers had seven shots on net, including a great chance from senior Marcus Voss on a free kick from outside the box with 10 minutes left.

However, Medway goalie Kyle Regan made a crucial save, denying a rebound opportunity, and the backline — led by senior captain Mitch Olsen — staved off each Bedford attack to seal the win.

“I think when teams game plan against us they look at our goals and how many we score and I think our back four and our goalkeeper get overlooked,” Brennan said.

“These guys have so much experience and they’re not going to go down easily.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.