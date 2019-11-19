Chapman’s response was appropriate based on the performance from the Spartans’ dynamic duo during Tuesday’s Division 3 state semifinal.

LYNN — Asked about the play of twin sisters Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli, Stoneham girls’ soccer coach Sharon Chapman simply said, “Oh, my gosh.”

The seniors took over the match, each scoring a pair of goals as North champion Stoneham rolled to a 4-0 win over Dover-Sherborn at Manning Field.

The Spartans (20-3) advance to the program’s first state final Saturday (5 p.m.) against South Hadley (21-0-1) at Worcester’s Foley Stadium.

“I didn’t think they could raise their level of play, but they did tonight,” Chapman said. “That was incredible.”

After controlling play for the majority of the first half, Samantha Caldarelli finally got the Spartans on the board in the 28th minute when she lofted home a shot from the top of the box on an assist from Amanda.

Amanda Caldarelli doubled the lead minutes into the second half, deking a defender inside the box and firing a left-footed shot into the top-right corner of the net.

But that wasn’t the end of the sisters’ scoring barrage.

Samantha Caldarelli made it 3-0 on a strike from 20 yards in the 62nd minute before Amanda matched her sister’s goal total minutes later, connecting on a breakaway down the left side.

“This has been so unreal, tonight especially,” Samantha Caldarelli said. “We want to win the state championship, so it’s really cool to be here under the lights with our fans. This is the best team ever.”

