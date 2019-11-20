The North champion Bulldogs (18-5-1) are one win away from becoming the first Boston City League school to capture a boys’ soccer state title.

LYNN — The Burke High boys’ soccer team is one step closer to making history.

Freshman forward Domingos Gomes broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second half, pouncing on a turnover in the box and lacing a shot into the upper half of the net for the winner.

“I knew that if we didn’t score the second goal we would lose the game,” said Burke coach Joao Barros. “[Domingos] is the type that any loose ball in their box, he’s going to just attack it.”

Advertisement

The Bulldogs will face Central champion Bromfield Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at Foley Stadium in Worcester for the state title.

Burke got on the scoreboard in the game’s first six minutes. A failed clearance from Cohasset bounced to Burke senior forward Abdoul Ndione, whose shot ricocheted off the Cohasset keeper and in for a 1-0 lead.

“We’re used to scoring early in matches,” Ndione said. “That helped us gain more confidence.”

Ndione added the final goal in second-half stoppage time. After minutes of sustained pressure from Cohasset, Gomes broke free on a counterattack. The freshman drew the only remaining Cohasset defender, and slid the ball to Ndione for a tap-in that made it 3-1.

The South champion Skippers (16-2-5) lost their third consecutive state semifinal.

Senior captain Kyle Osborne scored his 11th goal of the postseason just before halftime to knot the score at 1.

“We just weren’t able to get anyone on the end of a ball in the second half,” said Cohasset coach Jim Willis. “When you’re a goal down, you get tight and those chances become a little bit tougher to connect on.”

Advertisement

Matt MacCormack can be reached at matthew.maccormack@globe.com.