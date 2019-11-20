In the first overtime period of the Division 1 state semifinal against Brookline at Norwell High, the junior forward was in the right spot inside the penalty area to break a 0-0 stalemate and send Bishop Feehan to its first state final appearance.

On Wednesday night, it was simply a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and finishing the play.

NORWELL — Kelly Coady is not the leading scorer on the Bishop Feehan soccer team.

The Shamrocks (22-0-1) will face Westfield (17-2-2) on Saturday at Worcester State University.

“We knew we didn’t want to go to [penalty kicks in a shootout], we just wanted to get it over with,” Coady said.

Advertisement

The first half was played evenly, with Brookline (15-2-5) applying sustained pressure in Bishop Feehan’s end. But when the second half started, the Shamrocks clamped down and allowed the Warriors just one shot on goal the rest of the game.

“In the second half we came out fired up and took it to them a bit more,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva.

Silva praised his junior defender, Anna Jones, for her work matching up with one of Brookline’s top attacking threats, senior forward Maya Leschly.

“Jonesy, who’s about six inches shorter than her, forced [Leschly] away from goal all game,” Silva said. “All four [defenders] played great.”

Bishop Feehan pressed for nearly the entire second half, methodically cycling the ball in the Brookline end of the field, but couldn’t connect a pass into the box for a prime scoring chance. At one point the Shamrocks took three consecutive corner kicks, each knocked away by defenders.

Silva complimented Brookline’s ability to make his leading scorer, Francesca Yanchuk, shoot from outside the box.

The Shamrocks stuck to their passing game and kept the ball in the attacking end, though, and four minutes into overtime it paid off.

Advertisement

Senior forward Hailey Goodman crossed the ball from the right side into the box, and Coady was waiting by the far post. She got enough of it with her left foot to send the ball bouncing into the goal and her team into the state final.

“I was just back post, ready for it,” Coady said.

Charlie Wolfson can be reached at charlie.wolfson@globe.com.