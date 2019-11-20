The Mohawks entered the tournament as the fifth seed with four losses and four draws playing in the punishing Tri-Valley League. But on Saturday, Millis will attempt to make it three straight state championships when it faces Millbury at Worcester’s Foley Stadium (10 a.m.).

For the third straight year, that march will lead to a state title shot after Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory against Amesbury in a Division 4 state semifinal at Lynn’s Manning Bowl.

LYNN — Any setback the Millis girls’ soccer team has suffered over the past three seasons has spurred the Mohawks to a greater step forward.

“We definitely use every game to our advantage,” said senior tri-captain Alexi Vaillancourt. “I don’t even think when we lose (in the regular season) we see it as a negative. We see it as a great challenge that is going to prepare us for the next game. We use it to make everyone better.”

Millis (17-4-4) was on top of its game in the cold rain as it scored in each half and controlled possession behind smart passing and spacing, in addition to Vaillancourt helping lead a formidable defense that allowed Amesbury (14-2-6) only fleeting chances all night.

“That’s one thing we’ve been doing all season,” Millis coach Steve Bailen said. “My back line has been fantastic. We practice one-on-ones, two-v-ones, and getting rid of the ball up the field.”

It is the fourth straight year Amesbury will come up one victory short of a state final.

Millis jumped ahead midway through the first half when junior Jordyn Ferrantino scored on a 30-yard rocket from junior Courtney Bickford. In the 44th minute, Bickford scored unassisted and Millis played a smart game limiting Amesbury’s chances from there.

“We were able to do it again because we go to every practice and work,” Vaillancourt said. “We knew what we wanted to do in this game and everyone listened to what needed to be done. We stuck together, and worked together, to get it done.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.