But when dynamic forward Matthew Dougherty had the ball at midfield in the waning seconds of overtime Wednesday night, Odierna said to himself, “Be a hero.”

NORWELL — Needham coach Jimmy Odierna tells his players in the huddle to not be heroes, instead to play simple, make smart passes, and win as a team.

The senior captain dribbled through traffic and unleashed a blazing strike from 25 yards out that went perfectly into the bottom right corner of the net, his 90th-minute goal lifting Needham to a dramatic 2-1 win over Lincoln-Sudbury in a Division 1 state semifinal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The Rockets (17-3-3) advanced to Saturday’s state final against Longmeadow at Worcester State at 2:30 p.m.

“It feels incredible,” Dougherty said. “I knew I was capable of it all along, but to be completely honest, I didn’t know to this extent. I heard the ref say 20 seconds and I just gave it my all. Right as it left my foot, I knew it was in.”

After Lincoln-Sudbury controlled the first half, outshooting Needham, 5-0, the Rockets came out as the aggressors in the second half. Dougherty put them ahead in the 53rd minute when he controlled a bouncing cross from Matthew Maslow and fired a left-footed shot into the corner.

The Warriors (17-2-2) answered minutes later on Ben Forman’s header off a long throw-in from Matthew MacKinnon.

The match seemed destined for a second overtime until Steven Donovan passed it to Dougherty for the winning play, sending Needham back to the state final for the first time since 2014.

“He’s a gamer,” Odierna said of Dougherty. “He lives for the big moments and when it’s put in front of him he’s very, very dangerous. He did what he had to do in that moment.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.