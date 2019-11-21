Their charge: establishing consistency in every sport — from seedings, to formats, creating better matchups, with equal paths to a championship, etc., and implementing power seeding by MaxPreps to the process — from Boston to the Berkshires.

FRANKLIN — The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee is still on schedule to present its statewide tourney proposal to the association’s Board of Directors on Dec. 11, the culmination of a lengthy two-year process with endless hours in the draft room.

At Thursday’s three-plus hour session, officially the TMC’s scheduled November meeting, opposing viewpoints bounced back from one side of Room 3 at the MIAA offices to the other.

■ Will the Super 8 tournaments for hockey and baseball survive? If the goal is consistency, starting with MaxPrep power seeding for every sport, a double-elimination tourney with a selection committee is an outlier.

Seeding is not the issue, but selection by power seeding — and removing the human element of a committee — sparked much discussion, with Wellesley athletic director John Brown and Lowell AD Dave Lezenski very much opposed to the process, based on last year’s numbers.

Associate director Sherry Bryant countered the 2019 MaxPrep data, for baseball, for instance, was not complete, and thus, not accurate.

But ultimately, determined not to let the future of the Super 8 derail the statewide proposal, the TMC voted unanimously to put the discussion back in the hands of sport committees, with the following language, “Sport committees may request an additional division for 1A . . . within the divisional structure, as long as it meets criteria established by TMC/Blue Ribbon Committee.”

Said Westborough AD Johanna DiCarlo, “We don’t want a statewide proposal based on 1A.”

■ After a lengthy, detailed presentation from Brookline AD Pete Rittenberg, chair of the Track & Field Committee, the TMC tabled the implementation of fully-automatic time (FAT) systems for at least one year for outdoor track to record qualifying times for the all-state meet in the sprints.

FAT is prevalent at indoor track facilities such as the Reggie Lewis Center and BU, in addition to indoor MSTCA invitational meets. But usage at dual and league outdoor meets, where hand-held timing devices are commonly implemented, brings with it a cost of $2,000-5,000 for school districts. The technnology is the future, just not in 2020.

■ In the statewide proposal, revenue from preliminary and first-round matchups (in the round of 32) will stay with the host schools. But what to charge? An across-the-board $5 general admission fee for all, with a focus on online ticketing?

Brown and Lezenski, however, were adamant fees be set locally, not by the MIAA — whether it translated into $5 student and $10 adult tickets, or, if necessary, free tickets for students. “In three years at Lowell, I have not sold one online ticket,” said Lezenski.

One potential caveat: allowing visiting schools to keep revenue from its online ticket sales to offset travel costs (bus, etc).

The TMC goes back to the draft room on Dec. 10, one day in advance of the Board meeting. “I’d like to finalize [the proposal],” said committee chair Jim O’Leary.

“From the district workshops, [the proposal] has legs to go forward,” he said.

O’Leary added if it is positively received, he’s confident the statewide format will go to an assembly vote in early 2020.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com