The powerhouse programs have respectively rolled through the competition in the D3 West and D3 Central brackets under the current alignment, but will only have a relatively easy path to the Super Bowl for one more year before the MIAA re-alignment process becomes official in the fall of 2021.

Both of the previous meetings were shootouts, with St. John’s going on to a D3 Super Bowl in 2017 and Springfield Central earning a state title last season.

Springfield Central (8-2) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (8-2) will clash in an MIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday night (at Tantasqua Regional, 6:30 p.m.) for a third consecutive season.

Central, which had a listed enrollment of 2,055 students during the 2016-17 school year, will be classified as a Division 1 program by 2021. St. John’s, a private Catholic boys’ school with an enrollment of 872 students, will have to move up at least one division along with every private school in the MIAA per regulations.

If the resolution to create a statewide tournament is passed early in 2020, these programs would likely have an even more difficult road to a Super Bowl. Central and St. John’s could potentially face any number of teams from EMass. in the opening rounds of a statewide tournament.

Both programs have proven more than capable of competing with the best teams in the state — Central blasted Everett in the season-opener, lost a shootout to Central Catholic, and had a one-score loss to Catholic Memorial. So incorporating the two programs into a larger bracket could help validate the re-alignment process by creating more exciting matchups throughout the state tournament beginning in 2021.

Holliston vs. Swampscott (at Concord-Carlisle): With one of the most creative running games around, the Panthers pose a difficult challenge for the Swampscott D. On the other side of the ball, Holliston will be hardpressed to stop senior quarterback Graham Inzana and the Big Blue passing attack. Pick: HOLLISTON.

Springfield Central vs. St. John’s of Shrewsbury (at Tantasqua Regional): It’s the greatest show West of 495 in what is becoming an annual bout between power programs. The Pioneers took down the Golden Eagles, 52-33, in a 2017 state semifinal and Central returned the favor last year with a 56-20 victory. Pick: Springfield Central.

Plymouth South vs. Tantasqua (at Xaverian): The first of two games at Xaverian features the D4 South champion Panthers, who have won nine straight and snapped Milton’s 16-game home winning streak last Friday. Tantasqua upset top-seeded Fitchburg to win D4 Central. Pick: Tantasqua.

Tewksbury vs. Duxbury (at Xaverian): For the second straight year, these teams meet in the D3 state semifinals with a trip to Gillette on the line. Shane Aylward returned to help the Redmen earn a narrow 29-28 win in the sectional final, while Will Prouty paced Duxbury to another sectional crown. Pick: Tewksbury.

West Bridgewater vs. KIPP Academy (at Woburn High): It’s been an incredible run for the Tigers of KIPP Academy to win a sectional title in their second season as a varsity program. Yet they may run into a buzzsaw in the D8 state semifinals with high-scoring West Bridgewater coming north. Pick: West Bridgewater.

Abington vs. Greater Lawrence (at Woburn High): Jim Kelliher’s Green Wave is clicking at the right time with three playoff wins by a combined margin of 122-14. But Greater Lawrence is also coming off three impressive wins to secure the D7 North crown. Pick: Abington.

Ashland vs. Millbury (at Grafton High): The Clockers figured out Rockland and held off a furious rally from Old Rochester to navigate a tough D6 South bracket. Now they’ll face a Millbury team that also lived dangerously with one-possession wins over Littleton and Tyngsboro to win D6 Central. Pick: Ashland.

Tri-County at Old Colony: These Thanksgiving rivals meet in the Small Schools Vocational semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at New Bedford, just five days before the rematch of the home-and-home in Franklin. Pick: Old Colony.

Nate Weitzer