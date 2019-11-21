But thanks to the calming presence of 13 seniors and 16-year coach Scott Fry, Plymouth South bounced back with a win over reigning D4 South champion Dighton-Rehoboth (14-3) and a 15-9 comeback victory over reigning D5 state champion Scituate in consecutive weeks.

Since their trip to the Super Bowl in 2013, the Panthers have compiled a 24-30 record over five seasons. South opened its 2019 campaign with a 17-7 loss at Chicopee Comprehensive.

Since then, the Panthers (9-1) have ridden a wave of momentum all the way through the South bracket to set up a date with D4 Central champion Tantasqua (Saturday, at Xaverian, 11 a.m.) for the right to return to Gillette Stadium and face North champion Melrose in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been quite a run for us,” said Fry. “We’ve been a .500 team that last five years, but this year, the senior leadership has just been phenomenal.”

James Kernen, a two-way starting tackle, is chief among those senior leaders in terms of his commitment to the program. Starting at age 6, Kernen served as a water boy for South, and watched his cousin, Dillan Halpin, help the Panthers to their first Patriot League title in 2012.

The following year, Kernen got to roam the sideline at Gillette Stadium when South fell, 42-14, to Tewksbury in the D3 Super Bowl.

“My dream of playing at Gillette kind of formed right there and to have the chance to go back as a player is very special,” said Kernen, a 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound bruiser with a preferred walk-on offer from UMass.

“I learned a lot of life lessons [in my time as a waterboy]. Mostly, I learned about being responsible for your own actions. It’s a man’s sport and it teaches you to be a man and get through tough times by learning from your mistakes.”

Most of the seniors on the South roster grew up playing football either with or against each other on Plymouth’s two Pop Warner teams.

They all learned from mistakes, including defensive lapses that resulted in a 26-6 loss to Dighton-Rehoboth in the sectional semifinals last year and a 27-0 loss to rival Plymouth North on Thanksgiving.

This year, the Panthers are avoiding mistakes and forcing miscues while allowing just 11.1 points per game.

Plymouth South senior Keven Paul has made a program-record eight interceptions this season, including one in a 20-0 win at North Quincy on Oct. 18. Plymouth South Athletics

“In prior years we’d give up big plays that change the momentum,” said Keven Paul, a senior with a program-record eight interceptions this season. “This year, we’ve made offenses work for everything they get.”

Extra film study helped Paul and the Panthers defense prepare for Scituate’s balanced attack, and more recently, force reliable Milton sophomore quarterback Chase Vaughan into four interceptions to set up a 27-22 victory at Milton, the Wildcats’ first home loss in 16 games.

Of course, South needed clutch offensive play to cash in on those opportunities, and found it in the performance of senior back Nick Siegelman.

Siegelman carried 33 times for 125 yards and tallied three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth-quarter scores, at Milton and now has 15 rushing scores over South’s last three games, raising his season total to 22 touchdowns with 1,452 rushing yards. Earlier this season, the versatile 5-foot-6-inch, 160-pounder came up with two clutch second-half scores to pull off a confidence-boosting win over Scituate.

“The senior leadership has kept everyone calm,” said Siegelman, who will play baseball at American International.

“After we beat Scituate, it all kind of clicked. We came in with a chip on our shoulders and no one expecting anything of us. We came up big in the last two minutes and I think that game changed our whole mindset on the season.”

Senior running back Nick Siegelman has gained 1,452 yards on the ground and run for 22 touchdowns on the season. Plymouth South Athletics

It’s no coincidence that Siegelman’s production has increased along with the cohesion of his offensive line. Kernen, center Anthony Luongo, and right tackle Nick Keding are mainstays on that unit, but South incorporated two new starters on the interior this year in sophomore Anthony Smith and junior Anthony Loranger.

Once those guards got on the same page with the seniors, it all clicked in front of Siegelman.

“This year, it’s really a true team,” said Fry. “It’s not just one kid that stands out, which is what makes it so special. From the offensive line to the quarterback [Hunter Dean], everyone has stepped up to become a leader.”

It’s been quite a journey for a senior class that started the season 0-5 two years ago. Ending last season on a bitter note motivated South to put in extra work in the weight room and in film sessions this year, and it’s paying off.

“We’ve got a team full of competitors and none of us likes losing,” said Kernen. “Two years of not winning many games put a bad taste in our mouth. We know about the history, but we hadn’t been a standout football team, and we wanted to change that. We put in a lot of work to make what’s happening happen.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weiter@globe.com.