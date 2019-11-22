That was the case on Friday night as the Aztecs took down host Shawsheen Tech, 28-13, in a MVADA Large School semifinal in Billerica.

When the Assabet Valley Tech offense is working at its best, the offensive line is creating holes for a stable of backs to run up and down the field.

“Our offense got on stride,” Assabet coach Ken Stukonis said. “For the playoffs we weren’t moving the ball, we weren’t scoring points. We got back to what we do best tonight. The offensive line really pulled their weight and did their job out there.”

Freshman Cole Nelson (Clinton) got the Aztecs on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, senior DJ Doucette (Hudson) took an inside handoff for a 2-yard score in the third quarter, and junior Justin Giusti (Hudson) ran one in from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter.

While the Assabet offense was clicking, Shawsheen cost itself points with turnovers and penalties.

The Rams had four turnovers on the night, including two on the goal line, and senior Josiah Martinez had an 80-yard kickoff return called back because of a holding penalty. Martinez did score on another kickoff return and catch a touchdown pass.

“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said.

“You just can’t lose the turnover battle like that. We had more turnovers than a bakery.”

Old Colony 29, Tri-County 20 — The No. 2 seeds rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns, the Rochester school earning its first trip to the Small Schools Vocational Super Bowl when junior Thomas Stanton thwarted a Tri-County drive late in the fourth quarter with an interception.

“I saw that ball and went up and got it,” said Stanton, who also rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries, of his takeaway with 2:59 remaining. “That’s what it takes — one play — to change the game against a good team like them.”

Old Colony (9-2) will meet the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between top-seeded South Shore and No. 4 Blue Hills on Dec. 5, at the home of the highest seed.

Senior Blake Dennison rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Old Colony, while classmate Matt Bumpus added two more scores on the ground.

“The Vocational championship is always a huge goal for us,” said Old Colony coach Brandon Mendez, whose team faces Tri-County (5-6) in their Thanksgiving rivalry game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s a great, great achievement but we still have a lot of football left to play. It was good to get this one, but there’s going to be another fight.”

The win clinched the first nine-win season in Old Colony history.

Tri-County senior Tyler Saunder rushed for a touchdown and threw for another in defeat.

Brad Joyal reported from New Bedford.