Swampscott (9-2) will face the winner of Saturday’s state semifinal between Northbridge and Amherst in the D5 Super Bowl at Gillette on Dec. 6 or 7.

After falling in the Division 5 state semifinals to Scituate last year, Big Blue got redemption with a 20-12 victory over Holliston in a D5 state semifinal Friday at Concord-Carlisle High.

CONCORD — Given a second chance, Swampscott wasn’t going to be denied the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s not often you get another chance and we knew we had to take a hold of it,” said Swampscott quarterback Graham Inzana. “I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to win this game.”

With Massachusetts Governor and Swampscott native Charlie Baker cheering in the fan section, the Big Blue defense stymied a Holliston offense that came into the contest averaging 37.2 points per game.

Defensive pressure and great punt coverage set Swampscott up with two short fields in the second quarter, and Inzana (7-for-17 passing, 90 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 92 yards) capitalized with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zack Palmer and a 19-yard scoring strike to Xaviah Bascon.

Early in the third quarter, Swampscott capitalized on a Holliston miscue when Thomas Frisoli recovered a fumble at the 9-yard line, and Inzana made good once again with a 9-yard touchdown toss to Arturo Vasquez.

Trailing, 20-0, late in the third quarter, Holliston (9-2) showed its championship pedigree. Matt Arvanitis (14-for-30 passing, 163 yards, TD) routinely extended plays in the face of pressure and set up Tristan Benson’s 12-yard touchdown run before later hitting Mitchell Gimblett for a 36-yard score.

But Swampscott’s defense came up with big play after big play, including six sacks for a net loss of 50 yards with senior captain Nick Reiser and sophomore Cam O’Brien each tallying two.

“They wanted it bad,” said Swampscott coach Bob Serino. “They [re-watched] the Scituate game and they looked like young children in that game. Now they’re grown men.”

Serino was a first-year assistant when Steve Dembowski led Swampscott to its last Super Bowl title and the second in program history in 2007. After 12 years of battling to get back to this point, Serino held back tears as he explained all the hard work that has gone into the season.

“In 2007, I shook hands with Coach Dembowski after the game and said thank you. I thought it was easy,” said Serino. “It was my first year in high school football. It sure ain’t easy. You need luck, you need ball bounces, you need a great staff, and I got the best coaching staff in New England.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.