Sports Illustrated has announced that Massachusetts native Ally Sentnor is the recipient of its 2019 SportsKid of the Year award.

The 15-year-old Thayer Academy sophomore has turned heads in the US national soccer team development program, scoring 16 goals in 21 appearances at the international level. She also helped Thayer Academy to a NEPSAC Class B title as an eighth-grader.

As a Hanson native, Sentnor hails from the same hometown as current women’s national team midfielder Sam Mewis, who played her college soccer at UCLA.