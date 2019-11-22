Nowhere in between those eons, though, has Central skipped any beats, rolling to a 64-33 rout of St. John’s of Shrewsbury in Friday’s MIAA Division 3 semifinal at Tantasqua Regional thanks to explosive play from junior tailback Marcus Crawford (27 carries, 275 yards, 5 TDs) and freshman quarterback William Watson (17 of 26, 263 yards, 6 total TDs).

FISKDALE — Reminded that he’s going back to Gillette Stadium to defend the state title his Springfield Central football team won 11 months ago, Valdamar Brower deadpanned “that was a long time ago.”

It’s hard to say what’s most impressive about this win.

The fact that Central triggered a running clock in the fourth quarter on one of the state’s most dynamic offenses; that they reached 64 points despite missing all but two point-afters; or that they were able to cool off an impressive night by quarterback Colin Schofield (23 of 41, 313 yards, 5 TDs) and Michigan-bound speedster Eamonn Dennis, who was held to 15 second-half yards after taking his first three touches of the game for 124 yards and two scores.

Dennis was electric in that first quarter, giving the Pioneers a 7-6 lead with a 52-yard catch and run that left his defender in the dust. But the Golden Eagles committed to the ground game and owned it, getting four first-half scores from Crawford to take a 39-21 halftime lead.

“He’s a very special running back,” Brower said of Crawford. “We knew that when he was a scout team running back last year giving everyone fits. I’m excited to be his coach and excited to have him. Great vision, great pass protection, great balance and speed. He’s special.”

Frank Velazquez gave Central its cushion late in the third quarter when he picked up a squibbed kickoff and, rather than kneel on it, burst through a seam up the middle for a 65-yard score that made it 52-27.

And now, after blasting Everett to start the season and taking top-five stalwarts Catholic Memorial and Central Catholic to the ropes, the Eagles are rewarded with . . . a trip to the D3 final against the winner of Saturday’s Tewksbury-Duxbury semifinal.

With a enrollment of 2,000-plus students (1,017 boys), Central is ticketed for Division 1 when the MIAA realigns its divisions for 2021.

“D3, D9, D10, D1, it doesn’t matter,” Brower said. “We want to play football games and win them. Division ain’t nothing but a number. Obviously Massachusetts is trying to figure it out, whatever our hand is dealt we’re ready to go. But you know us, we’ll play anyone anywhere.”