Fishbein scored the game’s lone goal just before stoppage time to lead the Trojans to a thrilling 1-0 victory over Burke/Dearborn for the 11th title in program history.

It was the third MIAA Division 4 medal for Fishbein and the Bromfield boys’ soccer team in three seasons.

WORCESTER — A state championship medal dangled from Eli Fishbein’s neck, glistening in the Saturday afternoon sun at Foley Stadium.

“It was the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Fishbein said of his last-minute winner.

“We’ve been trying to secure our position as a dynasty in Division 4. I think putting three on top secured it.”

On the winner, sophomore Ryan McNulty broke free down the left wing and slid a pass to a Fishbein, who hammered home the goal for the Trojans (18-1-4).

“It was a great buildup. You could see the whole thing unravel,” said Bromfield second-year coach Alex Horne.

“We just needed to try to win the ball and string some possession passes together and that’s all it took.”

It’s the second title is as many years for Horne, who took over last season for Tom Hill, who coached Bromfield for 41 years.

Burke (18-6-1), the North champion, was seeking to become the first Boston City League team to win a state title.

