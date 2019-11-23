The junior standout dribbled the ball toward the box, made a cutback move, and fired a strike into the bottom left corner of the net for the state championship walkoff winner.

WORCESTER — As the seconds ticked down in Saturday’s Division 1 state final, Francesca Yanchuk delivered a play that will be remembered in Bishop Feehan soccer history.

Yanchuk’s improbable last-minute goal gave Bishop Feehan a thrilling 3-2 win over Westfield at Coughlin Field on Saturday night.

Behind Yanchuk’s late-game magic, the Shamrocks (23-0-1) captured their first state title and finished an undefeated season.

“I saw an opening and I knew I had to take it and kick it, I was trying to go far post,” Yanchuk said.

“I was going to cry. It was just amazing. It was awesome.”

Yanchuk put Feehan up, 1-0, with seconds remaining in the first half, when she evaded defenders and connected on a shot. But Westfield tied the match, 1-1, a minute into the second half on a goal from Chandler Pedolzky.

The Shamrocks controlled the match offensively from there, outshooting Westfield, 14-7. A beautiful passing sequence from Hailey Goodwin and Yanchuk sent the ball to the feet of Kelly Coady, who lofted in a shot to give Feehan a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute.

However, the match changed when Westfield tied it back up, 2-2, on an own goal in the 70th minute.

With overtime looming, Yanchuk, as she has done all season long, came through in the biggest moment. Seconds after the goal, the whistle blew and Feehan players and fans erupted in a frenzy.

“What a great second half we played,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva.

“I can’t believe it came down to that, but Yanchuk, unbelievable goal. As a team I thought we just controlled it. When you have somebody special like that putting something in, back post. Just an amazing goal.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.