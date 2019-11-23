South Hadley senior Lindsay Marjanski and her younger sister, Paige, a junior, each scored a goal with an assist as the Tigers won the first state title in program history with a 3-0 victory against the Spartans. While Stoneham’s thrilling twin sister duo of Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli put plenty of pressure on the Tiger net in the first half, the Spartans were forced to play the final 40 minutes without the latter after she was forced from the game with an injury at halftime.

WORCESTER – The battle of the celebrated sister acts went the South Hadley girls’ soccer team’s way, as Stoneham’s counter was painfully cut short, in the Division 3 state championship game at Foley Stadium Saturday night.

“It’s just tough without her,” said Stoneham coach Sharon Chapman, who said Amanda Caldarelli was taken to the hospital with an apparent broken nose. “She and Samantha are the force of our offense. It’s difficult without her there. They fought hard and they tried to fill her shoes.”

South Hadley (22-0-1) took the 2-0 lead with both teams at full strength as Lindsay Marjanski scored from Paige Marjanski in the third minute, and Paige Marjanski made it 2-0 from Lindsay Marjanski in the 36th minute. Junior Hailey Werenski unloaded a 35-yard blast that snuck in under the crossbar for the three-goal lead in the 71st minute.

“We won the first 40 with [both Caldarellis] on the field and I think we won the second 40 as well,” South Hadley coach Rich Marjanski said. “It’s a bad injury for her since she is a senior. You never want to see that in a game. But we just wanted to keep pressing.”

Stoneham (20-4) did create several chances early in the second half behind Samantha Caldarelli, senior Marie Hardiman, sophomore Lilly McNulty and freshman Ava Staffieri, but South Hadley junior goalie Bridget Sears was smothering in net to preserve the shutout.

Goalkeeper Riley Suchinecz celebrates with Anna Evans after defeating Stoneham. Mark Lorenz for the globe

