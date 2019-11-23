WORCESTER — The ending was not what the Medway boys’ soccer team had envisioned.

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the game, the Mustangs were denied by Belchertown, 1-0, in the MIAA Division 3 final on a goal from freshman forward Ethan Czaporowski in overtime at Foley Stadium.

“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Medway senior forward Matt Kaplan. “We fought hard all year. We deserved to be here. And I still believe we deserved to win this game, but it’s not how it turned out.”