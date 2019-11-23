WORCESTER — The ending was not what the Medway boys’ soccer team had envisioned.
Despite dominating possession for the majority of the game, the Mustangs were denied by Belchertown, 1-0, in the MIAA Division 3 final on a goal from freshman forward Ethan Czaporowski in overtime at Foley Stadium.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Medway senior forward Matt Kaplan. “We fought hard all year. We deserved to be here. And I still believe we deserved to win this game, but it’s not how it turned out.”
After a clearance from senior midfielder Zachary Lajeunesse, Czaporowski gained possession after outrunning Medway senior defender Mitch Olsen. On a short breakaway from the left wing, he buried a shot into the right side of the goal in the 94th minute for the winning tally.
The Mustangs (20-3-1) outshot the Orioles (13-4-6) by a 12-5 margin and had a number of scoring opportunities but could not convert. Medway’s best chance came in the final minutes of regulation when junior midfielder Luke Fagerson had a penalty shot that sailedit over the net.
It was the first title for Belchertown since 2013, a 2-1 win over Medway.
“Those guys really left it all out there,” said Medway head coach Neill Brandon. “Just unfortunate it couldn’t end the right way from our perspective.”
Ethan Nash can be reached at ethan.nash@globe.com.