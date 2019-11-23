Needham, which won the Bay State Conference Herget Division before capturing the South title and a thrilling state semifinal victory over North champion Lincoln-Sudbury, ended a terrific season end at 17-4-3.

Powered by a dominant defensive performance and goals from Andrew Healy and Andrew Ortiz, the Lancers captured the program’s first state title on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Needham in the Division 1 final at Worcester State’s Coughlin Field.

“Our backs played great lockdown defense and we got the goals we needed to get,” said Longmeadow coach Brad Miller, whose squad (21-0-1) was the only unbeaten boys’ team in the state.

Advertisement

“It’s taken a lot. We’ve been working at it for a long time and it came together. These guys deserve it. It’s a full team.”

Healy started the scoring in the 11th minute when he collected a feed on the right side, made a move inside the box, and finished with a right-footed shot.

The Lancers controlled from the back, limiting Needham’s prolific offense to just two shots on goal, led by the backline of Luke Hornyak and Jared Smith. Ortiz added an insurance in the 67th minute minute, clanking a shot off the post and into the net, sealing the victory.

“They’re a great team and they played really,” Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “I told my team it hurts a lot, but that I’m super proud. To get here is nearly impossible. It hurts right now but in the long run we’re going to remember this as a phenomenal season.”

Longmeadow lost in the D1 state final, a 5-3 defeat to Brockton, at the same field two seasons ago.

“It feels great,” said Smith, a senior captain. “I remember losing two years ago and now that it’s happened, it’s surreal. I’m so happy.”

Advertisement

Matt Doherty can be reached at matt.doherty@globe.com.