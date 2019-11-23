“We’ve got really good senior leadership,” said Plymouth South coach Scott Fry. “We’ve been playing really good defense all year long. I tip my hat to our kids, who were able to step up after that huge play by them.”

The Panthers responded to Seann Lauritsen’s 36-yard first quarter pick-six with back-to-back 11-play scoring drives of their own on the way to a 26-14 victory Saturday afternoon at Xaverian Brothers High in Westwood to secure a spot in the Division 4 Super Bowl.

WESTWOOD — One turnover on offense wasn’t going to define the Division 4 state semifinal for the Plymouth South football team.

Earning its first Bowl trip since a loss to Tewksbury in 2013, Plymouth South (10-1) will face North champion Melrose (10-0) at Gillette Stadium Dec. 6 or 7.

To kickstart their offense, the Panthers turned to senior Nick Siegelman, who had six carries on the first seven plays after Lauritsen’s interception return for a score.

Siegelman (104 yards on 27 carries) helped open up the pass for quarterback Hunter Dean, who connected with Hunter Budrow on a 10-yard bullet to the front of the end zone to get the Panthers on the scoreboard with a tying score, 7-7, as time expired in the first quarter.

After Keven Paul stopped Tantasqua senior wide receiver Dominic Brown in the backfield on a fourth-and-1 attempt on the ensuing drive, South went ahead on a 1-yard keeper by Dean, capping an 11-play, 68-yard march for a 13-7 lead.

With 5:42 left in the third quater, Siegelman scored on a 14-yard run as South surged ahead, 19-7. Tantasqua answered with an 11-yard scoring run from Ryan Sears with six seconds left in the third quarter.

But following an exchange of punts, Cillian Davis added an insurance score for the Panthers on a 2-yard jet sweep with 6:03 left in regulation. Though Sears burst free for a 23-yard gain on the first play back on offense for Tantasqua, the ball popped free and into the grasp of South’s Colby Stasiowski.

“We were able to get the ball along the perimeter,” Fry said. “We didn’t turn the ball over again. It was a mix of everything.”