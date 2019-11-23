One year after taking Old Rochester Regional to the D6 Bowl, West Bridgewater’s new coach, Justin Kugler, has guided the Wildcats (11-0) to an unbeaten season and spot in the D8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium against St. Bernard’s, a 44-14 winner over Lee.

In the fourth quarter, the junior made a 25-yard field goal for a two-score lead. On the following series, he intercepted a pass, locking up the 19-8 victory and the Wildcats’ first trip to a Super Bowl since 2007.

WOBURN — On his first two touches, Ben Skinner converted a fourth down with a 10-yard catch then ran for 16 yards on fourth-and-7 for West Bridgewater’s first score in the MIAA Division 8 state semifinal at Woburn High.

“[Skinner] can do everything,” said West Bridgewater quarterback Matt Lavoie. “His hands are incredible, great speed, and he can kick 50-yard field goals in practice.”

After Skinner’s early TD, the West Bridgewater defense stopped KIPP (8-3) on downs, paving the way for Lavoie to score a 57-yard touchdown scamper for a 14-0 cushion with 2:13 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats added 2 points in the second quarter when Angelo DeLuca derailed an option pitch by KIPP from its own 7, making a tackle in the end zone for a safety.

Making its first semifinal appearance in its third varsity season, KIPP put together a 15-play scoring drive at the start of the third quarter, capped by a 5-yard pass to Dave Filias from QB Piero Canales, with the latter punching in the 2-point conversion for 16-8.

In fourth, in need of a clinching score on fourth-and-4 from KIPP territory, West Bridgewater turned to Skinner for the 25-yard field goal. When KIPP attempted to convert a fourth-and-12 on a wheel route pass attempt to Taj King, Skinner came up with the pick.

“That play was actually pretty simple to read, I’ve been watching a lot of film and I’ve seen that wheel route plenty of times,” said Skinner. “I saw that they were going to run that and it was pretty routine.”

What is not routine is a trip to Gillette for a WB squad that lost to Pope John, 30-14, in last year’s D8 semis.

“These kids talked a lot about finishing the job, they really wanted to get to Gillette, and they were driven this week,” said Kogler.