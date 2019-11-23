Late in the fourth quarter, Klein took a handoff and rolled to his right, firing a dart to classmate Seamus Schmidt for a 19-yard score to seal the Green Wave’s 33-22 win over Greater Lawrence in the Division 7 state semifinal at Woburn High.

But did you know he can pass?

WOBURN — With 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, Will Klein showed his prowess as a runner. He can return punts, as evidenced by his 64-yard retrun. The Abington senior is a renowned defender, too.

“It was all hanging on there,” said Abington coach Jim Kelliher. “He threw a perfect pass . . . It worked for us.”

Advertisement

After an 0-2 start, the Green Wave (9-2) are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since capturing D5 title in 2014, leaning on a defense that allows just 12 points per game.

Senior quarterback Shamil Diaz helped keep the Reggies (7-3) in the contest. He ran for 109 yards on 19 carries, and also threw two touchdown passes. He completed 7-of-16 passes and threw for 188 yards.

“The quarterback gives us more fits than you could ever dream about,” Kelliher said. “Every time on the sideline, it’s like he’s taking years away from your life, but then again, I’ve had almost 47 years on the sideline.”

However, three costly interceptions, including one picked off by Schmidt in the waning moments proved a difference.

“Overall, my kids did a great job defending him,” Kelliher said.