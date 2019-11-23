The Dragons (9-2), the No. 2 seed from the South, flew out to a 21-0 halftime lead over the Redmen (9-2), the No. 2 seed from the North. Senior quarterback Will Prouty finished 14 for 22 with 251 yards passing and four touchdowns to four different receivers. He added 12 carries for 72 yards and a 13-yard rushing TD, and Duxbury’s defense held Tewksbury scoreless until the final play of the game.

Duxbury got redemption against Tewksbury in the D3 state semifinals in Westwood, running away with a decisive win after losing to the Redmen in this same spot last year.

Duxbury’s Seamus Johnston tracks down Tewksbury’s Ryne Rametta on this second-quarter sack. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

The Dragons, who have now outscored their opponents 139-34 in the postseason, earned a matchup with West winner Springfield Central in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. This is Duxbury’s first trip to the championship game since winning it all in 2016.

Duxbury High QB Will Prouty rushes for a touchdown to help the Dragons reach the D4 Super Bowl. “It was only a dream and now it’s coming true,’’ Prouty said of Duxbury’s Super Bowl aspirations. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

“It was only a dream,” Prouty said, “and now it’s coming true.”

Prouty hit Tim Landolfi for a 24-yard TD strike and Cam Reagan for a 42-yard score in the first quarter. In the second quarter, he found Brady Madigan for a 22-yard touchdown, and James Anderson from 28 yards out in the fourth.

Landolfi, who racked up six receptions for 84 yards vs. Tewksbury, was proud of the way his teammates responded after their 0-2 start, ripping off nine straight wins.

“It’s what we’ve worked for our entire lives,” Landolfi said. “Getting there is awesome, but we’re not just happy to be there. We want one more win.”

Duxbury’s Brady Madigan hauls in a 22-yard TD pass from Will Prouty, beating the coverage of Tewksbury’s Kyle Darrigo, during the second quarter of Saturday’s MIAA D3 football semifinal at Xaverian High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

