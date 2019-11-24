Cam Reagan, Duxbury — After sitting out all season due to injury, the 6-foot-4-inch, 200-pound junior returned to action Saturday and racked up four receptions for 90 yards and a score in the Dragons’ state semifinal win over Tewksbury.

Will Prouty, Duxbury — Prouty was at it again, finishing 14 for 22 with 251 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers in the air, and adding 12 carries for 72 yards and a score on the ground, as Duxbury cruised past Tewksbury, 35-6.

Division 4

Jack Condon, Plymouth South — The disruptive defensive end led the Panthers with eight tackles in their win over Tantasqua, in addition to applying the pressure on Warriors quarterback Dante Reno on a fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter, which forced an incompletion and a turnover on downs that enabled South to run out the clock in its victory.

Advertisement

Hunter Dean, Plymouth South — In leading the Panthers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013, the junior quarterback completed 9 of 16 passes for 110 yards, throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Budrow in the first quarter to tie the game and scoring on a 1-yard keeper to put his team ahead for good in the second quarter.

Division 5

Graham Inzana, Swampscott — Three of his seven completed passes on Friday went for touchdowns as the Big Blue advanced to the Super Bowl with a win over Holliston, 20-12. He also rushed eight times for 92 yards.

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The sophomore recorded a pair of sacks to lead a suffocating Big Blue defense to their first Super Bowl appearance in 12 years. He also handled the punting duties, pinning Holliston inside its own 10-yard line on three occasions.

Division 6

Dom Cavanagh, Ashland — The senior QB was extremely efficient in the Clockers’ 49-20 state semifinal win over Millbury as he completed 14 of his 18 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns while also adding a score on the ground. All three of his second-half passes went for scores.

Advertisement

Kevin Russell, Ashland — The 6-foot-6 target was on the receiving end on two of Cavanagh’s five touchdown passes as his scores of 4 and 22 yards bookended the scoring for the Clockers.

Division 7

Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence — The senior dual-threat quarterback did all he could in a 33-22 loss to Abington, completing 7-of-16 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 109 yards on 19 rushes

Will Klein, Abington — In a 33-22 state semifinal win over Greater Lawrence, the do-it-all senior rushed for 116 yards on 22 carries, returned a punt 64-yards for a touchdown, and put the game away in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard halfback pass.

Division 8

Blake Dennison, Old Colony — Dennison’s 55-yard touchdown just 28 seconds into the game set the tone in a 29-20 victory over Tri-County in the State Vocational Seminal. The running back ended another dominant outing on the ground with 169 yards and two scores on 20 carries.

Ben Skinner, West Bridgewater —Though still only a junior, the 6-foot-3-inch wide receiver/defensive back had his hands all over the Wildcats’ 19-8 win over KIPP Academy in the Division 8 semifinal. Skinner scored on the first drive of the game on a 16-yard run, kicked an insurance field goal in the fourth quarter, and came up with a crucial interception late in the game to send West Bridgewater to Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, and Steve Sousa.