Holden found the end zone on a reverse to score a 2-point conversion that lifted Tri-County to a 30-28 overtime victory over Old Colony in the 14th annual Cougar Classic in Bellingham. He ran toward the right pylon after receiving a pitch from senior Jordan Pina, who initially took the hand-off on the conversion attempt one play after scoring a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 28.

BELLINGHAM — Tri-County senior Tim Holden said Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve game against rival Old Colony will be the final time he plays football. If that proves to be true, Holden couldn’t have asked for a better finish to his career.

“I’m not going to play football ever again in my life,” said Holden. “Helping my team win this football game is the best I’ve ever felt. That’s all I wanted to do — help my team win.”

FOOTBALL FINAL



Tri-County — 30

Old Colony — 28



After erasing a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Tri-County walks off with an overtime win. This sealed the deal, as senior Tim Holden scored on a 2-point conversion one play after Jordan Pina ran for a TD. @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/6ps7Kjaz2a — Brad Joyal (@BradJoyal) November 28, 2019

The rivals met Friday in the Small Schools Vocational semifinals, with Old Colony earning a 29-20 win to clinch a trip to the Super Bowl against South Shore on Dec. 5 at Norwell High.

In the rematch, Tri-County (6-6) trailed 22-6 at the start of the fourth quarter but came storming back when Pina (89 rushing yards, 4 TDs) ran for two scores in the final frame.

Old Colony (9-3) advanced the ball to Tri-County’s 8-yard line in the final seconds of the fourth, but Tri-County blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt by Phil Proctor on the last play of regulation to force overtime with the rivals tied at 22.

Junior Thomas Stanton ran for a 6-yard TD on Old Colony’s second play of overtime, but Tri-County stuffed a rushing attempt on the 2-point conversion and walked off with a win minutes later.