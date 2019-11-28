NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — After battling for 43½ minutes with rival North Attleborough at Community Field, Attleboro made a pair of game-changing plays in the final 30 seconds to secure a 13-7 victory in the 99th meeting of the teams’ Thanksgiving Day series.
Trailing by 6, North Attleborough had second and goal on the Attleboro 4 with 30 seconds left. But defensive end Jason Weir sacked Casey Poirier for a 4-yard loss.
“They had been running that same play all day, and a couple of times I thought I had it,” Weir said. “I saw the lead blocker go down, so I felt I had to take my shot and I went for it.”
North Attleborough still had time to score, but on the next play, junior Michael Strachan picked off Poirier’s pass to clinch both the victory and a winning season for Attleboro (6-5).
“That was a tremendous play,” Weir said. “We had a little bit of a letdown on third and long.”
Five plays earlier, on third and 12, Poirier completed a 13-yard pass to Tom Whalen to the Attleboro 22.
“[Strachan] went up and were so glad [he made the interception],” said Weir.
In addition to his big play on defense, Weir was efficient at quarterback, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and completing 7 of 10 passes for 104 yards.
“He’s a big kid,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said of the 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound senior.
“He’s a good leader for us. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and today he was prepared.”
On the game’s first series, Michael Strachan, the coach’s son, scored on a 5-yard run. Late in the first quarter, Weir sprinted 52 yards for a score on a keeper.
“That was a big momentum builder for us,” Coach Strachan said.
The lone score for North Attleborough (4-7) came with 1:03 left in the half on a 3-yard run by Jared Penta.
“The game went back and forth and was a great defensive battle,” Coach Strachan said. “Those two defensive plays were big for us.”