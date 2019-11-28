“They had been running that same play all day, and a couple of times I thought I had it,” Weir said. “I saw the lead blocker go down, so I felt I had to take my shot and I went for it.”

Trailing by 6, North Attleborough had second and goal on the Attleboro 4 with 30 seconds left. But defensive end Jason Weir sacked Casey Poirier for a 4-yard loss.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — After battling for 43½ minutes with rival North Attleborough at Community Field, Attleboro made a pair of game-changing plays in the final 30 seconds to secure a 13-7 victory in the 99th meeting of the teams’ Thanksgiving Day series.

North Attleborough still had time to score, but on the next play, junior Michael Strachan picked off Poirier’s pass to clinch both the victory and a winning season for Attleboro (6-5).

“That was a tremendous play,” Weir said. “We had a little bit of a letdown on third and long.”

Five plays earlier, on third and 12, Poirier completed a 13-yard pass to Tom Whalen to the Attleboro 22.

“[Strachan] went up and were so glad [he made the interception],” said Weir.

In addition to his big play on defense, Weir was efficient at quarterback, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and completing 7 of 10 passes for 104 yards.

“He’s a big kid,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said of the 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound senior.

“He’s a good leader for us. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and today he was prepared.”

On the game’s first series, Michael Strachan, the coach’s son, scored on a 5-yard run. Late in the first quarter, Weir sprinted 52 yards for a score on a keeper.

“That was a big momentum builder for us,” Coach Strachan said.

The lone score for North Attleborough (4-7) came with 1:03 left in the half on a 3-yard run by Jared Penta.

“The game went back and forth and was a great defensive battle,” Coach Strachan said. “Those two defensive plays were big for us.”