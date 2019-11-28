READING — A back who runs for more than 200 yards in a win over a Thanksgiving rival deserves all the praise he receives. But in this case, Deshawn Chase will have to wait his turn.

Led by a dominating offensive line, Stoneham beat host Reading, 37-6, at Hollingsworth Field in the 85th Thanksgiving meeting. It didn’t even matter that the run-happy Spartans were missing both Chris Dragone and Seth Russell in the second half, each injured late in the second quarter.

“It’s honestly all on the O-line, no matter what happens,” said senior captain and center Mike Driscoll. “If you move them backwards, there are obviously going to be yards to be gained. No matter who we put back there, we trusted them. We just wanted to get our job done up front.”