WRENTHAM — With a powerful 40-rush, 219-yard performance, senior Ryan Halliday carried King Philip Regional to its 10th straight Thanksgiving Day victory over Hockomock rival Franklin, a 14-0 win in the teams’ 60th holiday meeting.
“It’s something special,” said Halliday after the Warriors closed out an 8-3 season.
“I’ve been working a long time at this and so have all the seniors with me so it was a huge group effort to win.”
After receiving great starting field position in Franklin territory on its first drive, King Philip turned the short field into a 12-play, 45-yard drive, capped by Halliday’s 5-yard touchdown run on fourth and 1 in which he found space near the sideline and was tackled into the end zone with 4:25 to go in the first quarter.
Shortly after the KP band completed its halftime performance, the Warriors put together another scoring drive for a 14-0 lead with 6:50 left in the third. On the 11-play, 76-yard series, Halliday had eight carries for 58 yards, completing the march on a 2-yard rush behind a strong push from his offensive line.
On both of its last two drives, Franklin (7-4) drove to the red zone, but King Philip’s defense dug its heels in and stopped Franklin inside the 15 to deny a score.