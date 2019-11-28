WRENTHAM — With a powerful 40-rush, 219-yard performance, senior Ryan Halliday carried King Philip Regional to its 10th straight Thanksgiving Day victory over Hockomock rival Franklin, a 14-0 win in the teams’ 60th holiday meeting.

“It’s something special,” said Halliday after the Warriors closed out an 8-3 season.

“I’ve been working a long time at this and so have all the seniors with me so it was a huge group effort to win.”