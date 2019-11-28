Follow along here for live updates. Click here to refresh this page, and click here to view a live scoreboard.

A full slate of tradition and strong competition kicks off at 9:30 a.m. as rivalries are renewed and Thanksgiving Day football gets underway.

From correspondent Matt Doherty: Marblehead sophomore Josh Robertson tossed a 21-yard pass to senior A.J. Russo with 7 seconds remaining to lead Marblehead to a 22-16 win over Swampscott.

Flores finds victory for Winchester

From correspondent Brandon Chase: A fourth-down interception by Winchester’s Jakob Flores with under three minutes to play sealed a 14-7 victory for the Sachems over Woburn

Jakob Flores with the interception on 4th down. Sachems are now in victory formation pic.twitter.com/6SJAnW3Pjh — Brandon Chase (@BrandonNChase) November 28, 2019

DeBolt shuts down Foxborough

From correspondent Dan Shulman: Senior Michael DeBolt kicked two extra points and scored a touchdown to secure a 22-12 win for Mansfield over Foxborough. The Hornets, who will play in the D2 Super Bowl, scored all of their points in the first half, shutting out Foxborough until the fourth quarter.

Mansfield celebrates its 22-12 win over Foxborough. Dan Shulman

Demara does it for Norwood

Anthony Demara hit a 32-yard field goal with no time remaining to lead Norwood to a 10-7 win over Dedham. Senior Dorian Raynaud blocked a punt for a five-yard touchdown to give Norwood the lead at the half.

Northeast’s Hughes has huge day

Senior Treva Hughes rushed for three touchdowns and 144 yards on 12 carries to lead Northeast in a 38-7 win over Essex Tech.

Melrose rolls to 7th straight Thanksgiving win

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Matt Hickey led the Red Raiders with 132 yards and three touchdowns in the absence of star Chris Cusolito.

Melrose players celebrate with their trophy after their seventh straight Thanksgiving win over Wakefield. Nate Weitzer

Halliday’s holiday

From correspondent David Pepin: Ryan Halliday led King Philip to a 14-0 victory over Franklin behind his impressive stat line of 40 rushes for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Latin Academy keeps edge in young rivalry with O’Bryant

Latin Academy celebrates its Boston City North title. Trent Levakis

In just the third iteration of the rivalry, the Dragons kept their perfect Thanksgiving Day record with a 13-7 win over O’Bryant that earned LA the Boston City North crown. A 31-yard run from Rafael Cruz was the difference-maker to break a 7-7 tie with seven minutes left.

What a play from Rafael Cruz! A 31-yard TD run on a huge 4th and 3. 2pt failed as the Dragons have a 13-7 lead with 7 mins left. @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/KcuPomtqgA — Trent Levakis (@trentonlevakis) November 28, 2019

Wellesley/Needham game called ahead of 2:00 warning

After the benches cleared toward the end of a chippy fourth quarter, officials called the game with 2:05 left to play. Wellesley was up 27-0.

Strachan grounds North Attleborough

Attleborough senior Michael Strachan had a 5-yard rushing TD in the first quarter and an interception with 13 seconds remaining in the game to lead the Bombardiers in a 13-7 win over North Attleborough.

Scituate starts strong on new field

Scituate takes the field – for the first time on their new turf – before defeating Hingham, 27-14. Matthew J. Lee (Globe Staff)

From correspondent Jake Levin: In their first game on a new turf field, the Sailors beat Hingham, 27-14, winning the turnover battle 5-0 over their Thanksgiving rival.

St. John’s Prep ceases Thanksgiving losing streak

From correspondent Gus Baylow: The Eagles flew past Xaverian, 35-0, in their first Thanksgiving Day win since 2012. Sophomore James Guy had rushing touchdowns of 50, 24, and 3 yards for St. John’s Prep.

Lynn Classical wins first Thanksgiving game since 2016

From correspondent Karl Capen: Daniel Gisonno rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries and Aidan Dow (2 interceptions) commanded a stifling Classical defense as the Rams earned their first rivalry win since 2016 over Lynn English, 22-9.

Boston Latin continues Thanksgiving domination over English

From correspondent Seamus McAvoy: Boston Latin defeated Boston English, 16-6, to increase their lead in the longest continuous rivalry in the country to 82-38-13.

Cambridge staving off Somerville comeback

Somerville scored 21 unanswered points to tie Cambridge before the Falcons came back and scored to make it 28-21.

Morrison making it happen for Bridgewater-Raynham

From correspondent Steve Sousa: Anthony Morrison has two touchdowns, a 60-yard dash and a 1-yard keeper, as the Trojans are leading Brockton, 42-28, in the fourth quarter. Ahmik Watterson has three touchdowns for Brockton.

Hingham ties it up in the third quarter

From correspondent Jake Levin: Zach Kelleher drove it in from the 2 on fourth and goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, and the extra point was good to push Hingham up to meet Scituate, 14-14.

Boston Latin honors Michael Giordano

From correspondent Seamus McAvoy: A moment of silence was called at halftime between Boston Latin and Boston English to honor the memory of Michael Giordano, a Latin alum (Class of 1984) who held several advisory and roles and was an assistant coach for the football and hockey teams. Giordano died Oct. 24.

Gemelli doing it all for Concord-Carlisle

From correspondent Ryan Kilian: Senior captain Christian Gemelli has a touchdown pass, keeper, pick six, and an extra point as Concord-Carlisle leads Bedford, 27-7, at the half.

Jamiel, Pawlina powering Dennis-Yarmouth

From correspondent Brad Joyal: Mark Pawlina and Geoffrey Jamiel have combined for two touchdowns in the first half to give D-Y the 19-0 lead over Nauset at the half. The Dolphins’ other score came on a 55-yard keeper by Pawlina, the senior QB.

Pawlina throws a 3-yard TD pass to Geoffrey Jamiel after a big QB keeper. That’s the second time they’ve connected for a TD through the air. D-Y leads Nauset 19-0 with 3:58 left in the first half @sportsCCT @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/u9HibcyX9u — Brad Joyal (@BradJoyal) November 28, 2019

Jack Beverly cracks 6,000

Framingham senior captain Jack Beverly found junior RJ Viele for a 72-yard touchdown, giving Framingham the 12-0 lead and eclipsed the 6,000-yard mark for career passing yards.

Five players ejected from Gloucester/Danvers in first quarter

Five players, including Gloucester star Daylon Lark, have been ejected in the first quarter of the Gloucester/Danvers contest, where Danvers leads 20-6 after one.

Marshfield leading Duxbury

From correspondent Trevor Hass: Duxbury rested its starters today looking ahead to next week’s Super Bowl, and Marshfield is taking full advantage. The Rams lead 8-0 after one after a touchdown and the two-point conversion from Cam Bowden.

Sandwich, Mashpee trade scores

Sandwich went up with 4:13 left in the first quarter before Ryan Hendricks snuck one in for Mashpee three minutes later. Nick Santos was successful on the two-point attempt to give Mashpee an 8-7 lead.

Latin leading English early

From correspondent Seamus McAvoy: Ulysses Brenzel’s 7-yard run put the Wolfpack up, 9-0, after a safety gave them the initial lead.

Bryant’s back

Methuen quarterback Connor Bryant was sidelined with a foot fracture in October, but is back in full force for the Rangers on Thanksgiving Day. On the opening drive, Bryant capped off a five minute, 70-yard drive with a 30-yard keeper. The two point conversion was successful to give Methuen the lead over Dracut, 8-0.

Foxborough assistant Bordieri honored

From correspondent Dan Shulman: Mike Bordieri, who was a two-year starter for Foxborough at fullback and inside linebacker before stepping into coaching in 1984, is retiring after this season. The assistant was honored in a short pregame ceremony.

Early storylines

■ Wellesley looks to increase its close lead over Needham (62-60-9) in teh country’s oldest noncontinuous high school rivalry.

■ Boston Latin is seeking its sixth straight win over Boston English in America’s oldest continuous rivalry.

■ Catholic Memorial and Melrose will play in Super Bowl games next week, but can’t sit back and relax today. The CM/BC High and Melrose/Wakefield rivalries have conference title implications.

Schedule and scoreboard

Click here to view the Thanksgiving Day scoreboard, which will be updated live as scores are reported to the Globe. Call the high school sports desk at 617-929-2950 to report scores and highlights.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.