“I was ready for the play-action,’’ said Flores after the 115th Thanksgiving meeting between the schools. “They were doing that a lot. I just read it well and jumped right in front of it.”

Flores, a junior, intercepted a fourth-down pass with less than three minutes remaining, sealing a 14-7 victory for the Sachems over Woburn at Knowlton Stadium.

WINCHESTER — Tommy Degnan blitzed and fell to the ground. When he looked up, he saw teammate Jakob Flores running toward him with ball in hand, assuring Winchester’s season would end on a high note.

With 3:21 remaining, Winchester (9-2) punted just 7 yards into a strong wind, giving Woburn a first and 10 at its own 45. The Tanners had fourth down at midfield, and Woburn quarterback Jaden Simonds rolled to his left, which Flores read perfectly.

The fourth-quarter drama was fitting redemption on Winchester’s season after it suffered a heartbreaking, 29-28 loss to Tewksbury in the Division 3 North final Nov. 16.

“We talked about it all week,” said Degnan, who finished with 127 yards on 16 carries, a rushing touchdown, and a passing touchdown. “The way that we had built this program this year, we weren’t going to be where we were in year’s past. Our goal is to be right where we are now.”

Woburn (5-6) went up, 7-0, on a 2-yard Simonds run just 1:57 into the game after the Tanners capitalized on a Symon Sathler fumble recovery at the Winchester 7. A 5-yard run by Degnan tied the score with 8:54 left in the second quarter, and he hit Patrick Ross in the far right corner of the end zone with an 11-yard touchdown pass to put Winchester ahead, 14-7, with 2:04 remaining in the half.

Winchester is 55-48-12 in the rivalry.