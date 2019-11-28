“We’ve been playing football together our whole lives,” said Pawlina, who threw two touchdown passes to Jamiel and also scored a rushing touchdown. “There’s just a connection there.”

Playing together for the last time, the duo shined on Thanksgiving morning, propelling D-Y to a 41-0 victory over Nauset in the 24th annual Chowder Bowl at Alan R. Carlsen Field.

SOUTH YARMOUTH — Mark Pawlina and Geoffrey Jamiel have been teaming up to make plays since their Pop Warner days. Although they are one grade apart, Pawlina, a senior quarterback, and Jamiel, a junior running back, have strengthened their bond while playing at Dennis-Yarmouth High.

The Dolphins (8-3), who hold an 18-6 edge in the series, pulled away from the Warriors (6-5) with 22 points in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to electing and recovering onside kicks after taking 27-0 and 35-0 leads.

The game turned testy in the fourth, and players, coaches, and spectators from both teams had to be separated by Dennis and Yarmouth police officers after Nauset coach Bruce Strunk handed the Chowder Cup to D-Y coach Joe Jamiel at midfield after the game.

“I’m not going to comment on what they should or shouldn’t do,” Strunk said when asked about the onside kicks. “I hated the way it ended. Our players deserved a little more respect than that.”

“It’s a shame. There’s no room for it,” said Joe Jamiel. “They were frustrated and I understand. We onside kick all the time, that’s just our philosophy. Maybe they took offense to that, but that’s what we do. It’s upsetting because it brings things down.”

In addition to his two touchdown catches, Geoffrey Jamiel also ran for an 80-yard touchdown. Dennis-Yarmouth senior Jaquan Phillips and freshman Henry Machnik added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

