Instead, Marshfield (6-3) faced the Duxbury (9-3) reserves and cruised to a 41-0 victory at Marshfield High on Thanksgiving Day. The Rams bolted to a 21-0 halftime lead, and the second half was more of the same.

“I was pretty upset,” Bowden said. “I wanted to play the starters vs. starters. It would have been a good game.”

MARSHFIELD — Marshfield senior Cam Bowden was disappointed to see Duxbury pummel Tewksbury in the Division 3 state semifinal.

Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron said it was a team decision to sit the starters in anticipation of the Division 3 Super Bowl against Springfield Central Dec. 7. Marshfield coach Chris Arouca said he prepared for this matchup as he would any other, and he wasn’t going to tell his seniors to let up in their final game.

“It’s a horrible position to be in to make a decision like this,” Maimaron said. “I feel bad for Marshfield.”

Bowden paced the Rams with six carries for 124 yards, two rushing touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, and a blocked punt. Junior Preston Van Fleet added seven carries for 105 yards and two scores, Cade Chabra contributed an 18-yard TD reception, and Alec Barros scored from 1 yard in the second half.

Though the win wasn’t quite as gratifying as it would have been against the Duxbury starters, it was still a moment to savor for the Rams. As Bowden bear-hugged his teammates in the fourth quarter, and posed for pictures with them after the game, it was clear he was content with the way the day unfolded.

Marshfield leads the all-time series, 18-15-2, and the senior class claimed three of four against the Dragons.

“This class made so many memories for Marshfield,” Bowden said. “It’s unbelievable.”

