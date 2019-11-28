Instead, Marshfield faced the Duxbury reserves and cruised to a 41-0 victory on Thanksgiving Day. The host Rams (7-4) bolted out to a 21-0 halftime lead, and the second half was more of the same.

“I was pretty upset,” Bowden said. “I wanted to play the starters vs. starters. It would have been a good game.”

Marshfield senior Cam Bowden was disappointed to see Duxbury pummel Tewksbury in a Division 3 state semifinal.

Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron said it was a team decision to sit the starters in anticipation of the Division 3 Super Bowl against Springfield Central a week from Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Marshfield coach Chris Arouca said he prepared for this matchup as he would any other, and he wasn’t going to tell his seniors to let up in their final game.

“It’s a horrible position to be in to make a decision like this,” Maimaron said. “I feel bad for Marshfield.”

Bowden paced the Rams with 6 carries for 124 yards, two rushing touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, and a blocked punt. Junior Preston Van Fleet added 7 carries for 105 yards and two scores, and Cade Chabra contributed an 18-yard TD reception and Alec Barros scored from 1 yard out in the second half.

Though the win wasn’t quite as gratifying as it would have been against the Duxbury starters, it was still a moment for the Rams to savor. As Bowden bear-hugged his teammates in the fourth quarter, and posed for pictures with them after the game, it was clear he was content with the way the day unfolded.

Marshfield now leads the all-time series, 18-15-2, and the senior class claimed three of four against the Dragons.

“This class made so many memories for Marshfield,” Bowden said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Hopkinton 26, Ashland 7 — Robby Bernardin punched in the go-ahead score on a keeper with 2:17 left in the first half, then tossed a pair of second-half TD passes as the Hillers (5-6) handed the D6 Super Bowl-bound Clockers (11-1) their first loss of the season. Cam Mulvaney had an interception and TD reception for Hopkinton.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 49, Plymouth South 0 — Nick Durocher triggered a 35-point first half for the Eagles (5-6) with a 43-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter on the way to the rout of D4 Super Bowl-bound South (10-2).

Arlington 28, Waltham 13 — Running back Tyler Callahan led the Spy Ponders (4-7) with touchdown runs of 7, 9, 60 and 46 yards.

Barnstable 47, Falmouth 14 — Jadaro France had two first-quarter touchdowns — including a 70-yard kick return — to lead the Raiders (7-4).

Belmont 24, Watertown 14 — Quarterback Avery Arno (3 TD passes) tossed an 87-yard scoring strike to Matt McHugh in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Marauders (6-4).

Beverly 48, Salem 8 — Senior Marje Mulumba rushed for 112 yards and touchdown runs of 32 and 58 yards, and UNH commit Duncan Moreland ran 11 times for 84 yards and a 1-yard score. Mike Rhodes added a 6-yard rushing touchdown and four sacks for Beverly.

Bourne 43, Wareham 0 — Junior running back Shawn McDonough and senior Jaimon Scott had two touchdowns each for the Canalmen (5-6).

Brighton 6, Chelsea 0 — Senior QB Jaelen Whyte threw a 35-yard touchdown to Kevin Phan in the third quarter to lead the Bengals (4-7). Junior Jacob River led the defense with 19 tackles — seven for a loss. Jathan Greene recorded nine tackles and three interceptions.

Advertisement

Cambridge 28, Somerville 21 — Junior running back Justin Nortelus carried the Falcons (3-8) with 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Cardinal Spellman 35, Archbishop Williams 8 — Jovan Marrero rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to pace the Cardinals.

Central Catholic 23, Lawrence 14 — Sophomore QB Ayden Pereira had touchdown passes of 32 and 60 yards to lead the Raiders (9-2).

Cohasset 38, Hull 6 — Senior Danny Nolan led the Skippers (8-3) with 22 carries for 266 yards and three touchdowns of 5, 5, and 67 yards.

Concord-Carlisle 42, Bedford 14 — With the game tied at 7-7 in the first quarter, senior Christian Gemelli intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, shifting the momentum of the game in favor of the Patriots (10-1). Gemelli led C-C with four touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing, 1 interception return) and a 29-yard field goal.

Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Seekonk 18 — John Marcille threw four touchdowns of 2, 23, 27 and 56 yards, including two scoring tosses to Jaren Ramos to lead the Falcons (4-7).

East Boston 36, South Boston/Burke 14 — Junior Aamir Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns for the Jets (5-6).

Everett 41, Masconomet 7 — Nereini Mohamed rallied the Crimson (8-3) with two rushing touchdowns, and Eli Auguste and Samy Lamothe added defensive scores in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie as Everett scored 34 unanswered points to end the game.

Advertisement

Hamilton-Wenham 21, Ipswich 6 — Ian Coffey ran his way to a pair of touchdowns to lead the Generals (5-6).

Hanover 28, Norwell 0 — Senior Ethan Ritchie ran for two touchdowns and 101 yards on 16 carries to lead the Indians (7-4). Freshman QB Michael Landolfi was 7-of-12 passing for 140 yards and two TD’s.

Haverhill 28, Lowell 7 — Brady Skafas paced the Hillies (4-7) with a pair of touchdow runs (30, 18 yards), while Dasani Youston chipped in with 62 rushing yards on eight carries. Teyshon McGee (seven tackles) and Carlton Campbell (three sacks) anchored the defensive effort.

Holliston 50, Westwood 0 — Tristan Benson and Mitch Gimblett each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers (10-2) in the rout.

Lexington 49, Burlington 20 — Running back Mason Hatfield had three rushing touchdowns of 1, 8, and 65 yards as the Minutemen (3-8) rolled to victory.

Malden 29, Medford 0 — Senior Jerry Mervil totaled 160 yards of offense — including a 54-yard catch from sophomore QB Shawn Bartholomew (two TDs) — to lead the Golden Tornadoes (2-9) to their fifth win in a row over Medford in the 132nd annual Thanksgiving Day meeting.

Marblehead 22, Swampscott 16 — Sophomore Josh Robertson tossed a 21-yard pass to senior A.J. Russo with seven seconds remaining to lead Marblehead (7-4).

Advertisement

Mashpee 24, Sandwich 7 — Junior Nick Santos ran for a touchdown and 119 yards on 19 carries, and junior QB Ryan Hendricks scored two rushing TDs for the Falcons (7-3).

Medfield 34, Dover-Sherborn 14 — Senior captain Sam Joline set the tone defensively for the Raiders (7-4), racking up 10 total tackles to go with a pair of sacks and two interceptions.

Methuen 50, Dracut 40 — Senior Connor Bryant scored five touchdowns for the Rangers (6-5) in his second game back since breaking his foot five weeks ago. Junior Zac Bergeron added two touchdowns in the win.

Milton 19, Braintree 7 — Sophomore QB Chase Vaughan threw touchdown passes of 11 and 68 yards to lead the Wildcats (10-1) in the 90th Thanksgiving Day meeting against Braintree (2-9).

Natick 34, Framingham 12 — Junior RB Jalyn Aponte had two rushing scores to lead the Redhawks (10-1). Senior Framingham QB Jack Beverly eclipsed 6,000 passing yards in the loss.

Newton North 42, Brookline 8 — The Tigers (4-7) won their 125th Thanksgiving Day meeting with Brookline behind 147 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns from junior Matt Morris.

Senior quarterback Andrew Landry had a perfect passer rating with two touchdowns for Newton North while junior Dante Atwood made two interceptions and senior Jack Fitzgerald added a blocked punt. The Tigers advance to 65-54-6 in the all-time series.

Northeast 38, Essex Tech 7 — Senior Treva Hughes rushed 12 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns of 59, 4 and 5 yards to lead the Golden Knights (4-7). Northeast senior QB Owen Halley was 3-of-5 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown, and added 32 rushing yards.

Norwood 10, Dedham 7 — Sophomore Anthony Morales booted a 32-yard field goal with no time remaining to lead the Mustangs (4-7).

Senior Dorian Raynaud blocked a punt for a five-yard touchdown to give Norwood the lead at the half.

Pentucket 34, Triton 7 — Senior Ryan Kiley lead the Sachems (9-2) with two touchdowns on the day.

Rockland 48, East Bridgewater 14 — Dante Vasquez, the program’s single-season rushing leader, closed out a tremendous senior season with 235 yards and three TDs along with two touchdown passes for the Bulldogs (10-1).

Shawsheen 14, Arlington Catholic 8 — The Rams (9-2) didn’t score until the second half, but junior running back Diondre Turner (17 carries, 147 yards) paced the offense and scored in the third quarter on a 10-yard dash. Chris Disciscio completed a 23-yard TD pass to Conor Rooney in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Silver Lake 54, Pembroke 0 — Junior QB Ben Lofstrom had touchdown passes of 12, 5, 12, 28 and 35 yards to lead the Lakers (6-5).

Tewksbury 28, Wilmington 13 — Shane Aylward scored two of Tewksbury’s four touchdowns in the second quarter on a 76-yard kickoff return and a 44-yard TD catch from QB Ryne Rametta to pace the Redmen to their 51st Thanksgiving win over Wilmington.

Upper Cape 30, Cape Cod Tech 0 — Andrew Brightman had a touchdown pass and fumble recovery for a TD to lead Upper Cape (7-5) to the first Golden Wrench Trophy in three years.

Walpole 29, Weymouth 0 — Will Jarvis guided the Rebels (5-6) with both passing and rushing touchdowns in addition to two interceptions, six tackles and two deflections. Jarvis found wideout Drew von Klock five times for 123 yards and a 29-yard touchdown.

Wayland 41, Weston 6 — Brent Morris found the end zone three times for the Warriors (8-2), once on a 9-yard run and twice on TD passes of 3 and 20 yards from quarterback Mason Bolivar, who tossed three TDs.

West Bridgewater 42, Southeastern 0 — Matt Lavoie led the undefeated Wildcats (12-0) with three rushing touchdowns and Ben Skinner chipped in a kick return touchdown for the D8 finalists.

The Globe correspondent staff contributed to this report.