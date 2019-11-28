“It’s a football game and we play our starters each and every Friday or Saturday,” said Kelliher, who has been a part of the Green Wave’s Thanksgiving Day game for 52 years as a player or coach. “We weren’t going to do any different today.”

So, despite the Green Wave’s upcoming Division 7 Super Bowl against Leicester, Kelliher played his starters against Whitman-Hanson in their 109th meeting, and Abington kept the train moving, securing its 10th straight win, 27-14, at Memorial Field.

ABINGTON — For Abington coach Jim Kelliher, Thanksgiving is the biggest game of the year.

Senior captain Will Klein starred for Abington (10-2) with three rushing touchdowns. Klein scored twice in the second quarter to help the Green Wave take a 21-7 halftime lead.

“I didn’t want to go into Gillette Stadium losing this game,” said Klein. “I wanted this win bad.”

Junior Nik Dolan had 10 rushes for 90 yards and a touchdown for Whitman-Hanson (2-10), which still leads the series against Abington, 60-46-3.

Kelliher and the Green Wave now shift their focus to the Super Bowl.

“Next week is an elite game, but you’ll remember this one the most, even if we are victorious next week,” said Kelliher.