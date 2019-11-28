“He’s definitely a dynamic player,” Wellesley coach Jesse Davis said of Perez, a junior. “He’s got a big personality and can make big plays so we try and feed him the ball as much as we can.”

Perez hauled in the pass and won a footrace between a pair of defensive backs for a 49-yard touchdown, his second score of the day as Wellesley won, 27-0, at Hunnewell Field.

WELLESLEY — Midway through the first half of the 132nd clash between Needham and Wellesley, one that started amicably but ended early after tempers flared, quarterback Matt Maiona looked downfield and locked eyes with receiver Anthony Perez, who was open in the middle of the Needham secondary.

Wellesley (9-2) started the game with a four-play, 64-yard scoring drive culminating with a 17-yard run by senior Matt Segal. Perez hauled in a 14-yard touchdown from Maiona on a fourth-and-7 to extend the margin to 14-0.

On defense, Perez was also a difference maker, recording five pass breakups at defensive back.

His second score made it 20-0, and Wellesley extended the lead in the third quarter on a 27-yard connection from Maiona to Teddy Komjathy.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, the chippiness gradually escalated, along with the penalties, and tensions eventually boiled over. With 2:05 remaining, Needham was indecisive on a fourth-down play call, leading to a back-and-forth exchange at the line of scrimmage, pushing and shoving, and both sidelines clearing.

No punches were thrown, but the officials called the game.

“We need to make sure that both sides are playing the game with a little more class,” said Davis.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at michael.kotsopoulos@globe.com.