BRIDGEWATER — In his last game donning a Bridgewater-Raynham jersey, senior William Lombard sure went out with a bang.
The Trojans needed every one of his more than 200 yards rushing and two scores to fend off Brockton’s furious comeback, 49-36, Thursday.
Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. The first one — a 42-yard run through the middle of the Boxer defense — extended Bridgewater-Raynham’s lead to 22 points. His second — a 58-yard run — came in response to a Brockton touchdown, extending B-R’s lead to 21.
“We’ve been working hard all week long, putting things together,” said Lombard. “We looked great all week and I knew we had it in us.”
Advertisement
It has been 10 years since the inception of this Thanksgiving Day rivalry, dubbed “The Cape Cod Cafe Classic,” and B-R holds an 8-2 series advantage over Brockton (5-6).
More importantly for the Trojans, they clinched a winning record at 6-5, an outcome that was hard to imagine when they were sitting at 1-4.
“I told the team this is for the seniors because they really helped us bounce back and get a winning season,” said B-R coach Dan Buron. “I asked everyone to play hard for them and we did.”
B-R finished the season strong, going 5-1 in their final six games.