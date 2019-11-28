BRIDGEWATER — In his last game donning a Bridgewater-Raynham jersey, senior William Lombard sure went out with a bang.

The Trojans needed every one of his more than 200 yards rushing and two scores to fend off Brockton’s furious comeback, 49-36, Thursday.

Both of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. The first one — a 42-yard run through the middle of the Boxer defense — extended Bridgewater-Raynham’s lead to 22 points. His second — a 58-yard run — came in response to a Brockton touchdown, extending B-R’s lead to 21.