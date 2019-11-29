Matt Morris, Newton North — The junior back had 147 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a 42-8 win over Brookline.

Connor Bryant, Methuen — In his second game back from a fractured foot, the senior quarterback had 40 rushes for 205 yards and five touchdowns, adding 90 passing yards and another touchdown through the air in a thrilling 50-40 Thanksgiving win over Dracut.

Josh Ramos, Andover — The 5-foot-6-inch, 160-pound senior back broke a pair of 5-yard touchdowns and scored a 17-yard TD, finishing with 99 rushing yards in a 41-8 drubbing of North Andover on Thanksgiving. He has a D1-leading 22 touchdowns.

Division 2

Cam Bowden, Marshfield — Despite playing against the Duxbury reserves, the junior was dynamic in all aspects of the game. Bowden rushed for 124 yards on six carries with two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, and a blocked punt in the Rams’ 41-0 win.

Justin Nortelus, Cambridge — The junior back had quite the holiday on the ground, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 28-21 victory over Somerville.

Anthony Perez, Wellesley — The junior was decisive on both sides of the ball as he reeled in two touchdown passes and also recorded five pass breakups at defensive back in the Raiders’ 27-0 win against Needham.

Division 3

Rich Canova, Danvers — The senior had five of the Falcons’ nine touchdowns in a 61-12 win over Gloucester, scoring on runs of 7, 10, 20, 70, and 11 yards. Canova finished with 175 yards rushing to help Danvers (9-2) clinch its first Northeast Conference title since 2005.

Christian Gemelli, Concord-Carlisle — Capping off the fourth 10-win season in the 50-year history of the program, the senior had a direct hand in 30 points in a 42-14 win over Bedford. He scored on rushes of 21 and 11 yards, tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cam Ladd, had an 11-yard interception return for a touchdown, a 29-yard field goal and kicked three point-afters. He also rushed for 101 yards.

Will Jarvis and Drew von Klock, Walpole — In the final game of their high school careers, Jarvis tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to von Klock, had a 12-yard touchdown run, two interceptions on defense, and six tackles in a 29-0 blanking of Weymouth. Von Klock’s touchdown reception was one of his five catches for 123 yards.

Mike Rhodes, Beverly — In a 48-8 triumph over Salem, the senior had a 6-yard rushing touchdown on offense to go along with four sacks defensively for the Panthers (5-6).

Division 4

Joe Llanos, Revere – The senior capped a tremendous season with 389 rushing yards and six TDs as the Patriots pulled away from Winthrop, 46-21.

A.J. Russo, Marblehead – The senior hauled in a 21-yard pass from Josh Robertson with 7 seconds remaining to lift the Magicians to a 22-16 victory over Super Bowl-bound Swampscott. He also had a 15-yard TD catch in the first half.

Jazayah Sainterling, Gloucester — The sophomore returned two kickoffs for touchdowns — one for 80 yards and the other for 75 — in the Fishermen’s 61-12 loss to Danvers.

Division 5

John Lee, Lynnfield — In the final high school game, Lee snared nine catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow 21-19 loss to rival North Reading.

Ethan Robidoux, Somerset-Berkley — The junior rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 53-14 triumph over Case. He earned game MVP honors and finished the season with more than 1,000 yards rushing.

Ryan Murray, Medfield — The junior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 34-14 win over Dover-Sherborn. On defense, Murray recorded two interceptions and 10 tackles.

Division 6

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior playmaker led the Generals (5-6) with two touchdowns, including an 11-yard score on the opening drive, in a 21-6 win over Ipswich. Coffey finished the season leading the team in rushing yards for the third consecutive year, this time with 790.

Drew Plunkett, Medway — The senior piloted the Mustangs to a 7-4 finish, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Millis. He also rushed for a 10-yard score and a 2-point conversion to earn game MVP honors.

Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick — In a 46-18 victory over Malden Catholic Wednesday night, Wilson was 4-of-7 passing for 141 yards and two TDs and scored on runs of 12, 31, and 18 yards. He also had an interception and 8 tackles (3 for loss) on defense.

Division 7

Will Klein, Abington – In a final tuneup for the Super Bowl-bound Green Wave (10-2), the senior rushed for touchdowns of 7, 13, and 15 yards in a 27-14 win over rival Whitman-Hanson.

Danny Nolan, Cohasset – The senior carried the Skippers to a 38-6 win over Hull with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

Jacob River, Brighton – The junior had a game-high 19 tackles, including seven for a loss, as the Bengals (4-7) used a stout defensive performance to shut out Chelsea, 6-0.

Division 8

Julius Brenzel, Boston Latin — The junior (122 yards rushing) scored Latin’s first touchdown on a 7-yard rush in the first quarter. Then he carried the ball nine times on a 15-play drive late in the fourth to kill the clock in a 16-6 Wolfpack win over Boston English.

Dave Filias, KIPP Academy — The running back/linebacker recorded 10 tackles in a 25-0 win for the Panthers (9-3), raising his season total to 102, and added a forced fumble with two fumble recoveries. Filias also carried the ball six times for 42 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown.

Matt Lavoie, West Bridgewater — Even with a D8 Super Bowl on the horizon for the undefeated Wildcats (12-0), it was no off day for Lavoie. The quarterback rushed for three touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Southeastern.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, and Nate Weitzer.