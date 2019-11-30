Most of the 3.1-mile cross-country course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx is composed of gravel, leaving only the beginning of the course, which is grass, as an area where runners could slip. Despite a sunny day, King Philip senior Mike Griffin lost his footing in a patch of mud to start the Northeast Foot Locker Cross-Country Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Griffin, the MIAA Division 1 champion, wanted to stay with the top pack, but now picking himself off the ground, he needed to call an audible.

“In my head I knew I couldn’t make up for it too quickly because I’ll kill myself and I’m not going to be able to have a good race,” Griffin said. “I’ll try to make my way back up, but take my time with it. There was a giant pack in front, so I settled in right behind the big pack.”