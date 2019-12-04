FOXBOROUGH — With inclement weather hitting early on MIAA Super Bowl week — specifically a heavy dose of snow for communities north and west of Boston — teams have been forced to adjust their practice schedules.

Defending Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep practiced on the school’s basketball court Tuesday, while Division 2 finalist Mansfield traveled to Taunton for an indoor practice.

Mansfield’s opponent, Lincoln-Sudbury, rented a small indoor turf facility in nearby Marlborough; Duxbury rented a turf field in Hanover; and Division 8 finalist West Bridgewater rented a turf field at ForeKicks in Taunton.