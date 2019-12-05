Here’s a look at all eight MIAA Super Bowls. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at Gillette Stadium ($17 adults; $14 students/senior citizens).

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM HD2.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: St. John’s Prep — Brian St. Pierre (sixth season, 47-19); Catholic Memorial — John DiBiaso (second season, 20-2; 304-75-1 at St. Patrick’s, Weston, and Everett).

Scoring: St. John’s Prep — 31.9; Catholic Memorial — 36.1.

Defense: St. John’s Prep — 11.3; Catholic Memorial — 14.9.

The heavies up front: St. John’s Prep — Cooper Smith (6-3, 315); Catholic Memorial — Quincy Plumer (6-2, 290).

Stat check: After setting a program record with 2,025 passing yards last season, Prep senior quarterback Matt Crowley is having another stellar year (1,550 passing yards, 16 touchdowns to 4 interceptions). His primary receivers have been sophomore Jackson Delaney (26 receptions, 507 yards, 7 TDs) and senior Matt Duchemin (31 receptions, 744 yards, 8 TDs), who is also a standout cornerback and has helped Prep pitch four shutouts this season. Sophomore James Guy leads a strong rushing attack with 940 yards and 14 touchdowns. CM has also been powered by a strong ground attack with Darius LeClair, Jamall Griffin, Owen McGowan, and Shiloh White combining for more than 250 yards per game. The Knights have scored 40-plus points in six of their 11 wins and edged Prep, 34-32, in a regular-season thriller.

The captains: St. John’s Prep – QB Matt Crowley (Sr.), WR/DB Matt Duchemin (Sr.), TE/DE Anthony Fagan (Sr.), OL/DL Cooper Smith (Sr.); Catholic Memorial – LB Zach Broderick (Sr.), OL/LB Zachary Goodwin (Sr.), RB/LB Jamall Griffin (Sr.), TE/LB Owen McGowan (Sr.), QB Barrett Pratt (Sr.).

Seniors on roster: St. John’s Prep — 24; Catholic Memorial — 17.

Last Bowl appearance: St. John’s Prep — 2018; Catholic Memorial — 2018.

OUTLOOK

Based on their regular-season game, this could be tighter than Prep’s 40-22 victory at Gillette in 2018. Cold temperatures could play into the Eagles’ favor with their sizable offensive line paving the way for James Guy and Pat Nistl. The Knights will look to use speed to swarm to the football defensively and create mismatches offensively.

PREDICTION

John DiBiaso and his staff once again pull out some creative formations and plays to get out to an early lead, forcing Prep to open its playbook in turn. While he doesn’t have Wes Rockett this time around, Matt Crowley still has a good mix of weapons, and the senior should make enough plays for St. John’s Prep to repeat.

St. John’s Prep 29, Catholic Memorial 27

Lincoln-Sudbury (8-2) vs. Mansfield (9-1)

What: Division 2 Super Bowl.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Coverage: NFHSnetwork.com.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Lincoln-Sudbury — Jim Girard (first season, 8-2 at L-S, 75-47 at Hopkinton and Dover-Sherborn); Mansfield — Mike Redding (32nd season, 261-87-4).

Scoring: Lincoln-Sudbury — 23.5 ppg; Mansfield — 28.7 ppg.

Defense: Lincoln-Sudbury — 16.4 ppg; Mansfield — 10.5 ppg.

The heavies up front: Lincoln-Sudbury — Cole Sinclair (6-2, 265); Mansfield — T.J. Guy (6-4, 240).

Stat check: In its three games in the South bracket, Mansfield gave up a total of 9 points while scoring 80. Senior Mike DeBolt, a talented receiver/defensive back/kicker, leads D2 with 109 points. Seniors Nick Marciano and Vinnie Holmes, along with junior Cincere Gill, anchor a strong ground attack. L-S will rely heavily on a defense that saw its share of talented rushing schemes during the playoffs.

The captains: Lincoln-Sudbury — WR/DB Andrew Cahill (Sr.), OL/DL Finn Garrity (Sr.), OL/DL Jamie Sampson-Lizotte (Sr.), WR/LB Ben Ohler (Sr.); Mansfield — OL/DL Jason Comeau (Sr.), WR/DB/K Mike DeBolt (Sr.), RB/LB Vinnie Holmes (Sr.), RB/DB Nick Marciano (Sr.), QB/FS Jack Moussette (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Lincoln-Sudbury — 11; Mansfield — 23.

Last Bowl appearance: Lincoln-Sudbury — 2017; Mansfield — 2013.

OUTLOOK

With a new coaching staff and a young, inexperienced group of players, L-S has surprised many by advancing to the state final. On Friday, the Warriors line up for their toughest test yet: an experienced, senior-led buzzsaw in all facets of the game. After being derailed by Hockomock League or South Sectional opponents in recent seasons, Mansfield lost only to La Salle of Ohio this season.

PREDICTION

From Week 1, this Mansfield squad has been on a mission to win a state title.

Mansfield 31, Lincoln-Sudbury 13

Duxbury (9-3) vs. Springfield Central (9-2)

What: Division 3 Super Bowl.

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM HD2.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Springfield Central — Valdamar Brower (11th season, 94-31); Duxbury — Dave Maimaron (15th season, 157-43).

Scoring: Springfield Central — 47.3 ppg; Duxbury — 29.5 ppg.

Defense: Springfield Central — 12.5 ppg; Duxbury — 13.9 ppg.

The heavies up front: Springfield Central — Greg Harris (6-0, 310); Duxbury — P.J. Mullin (6-3, 240).

Stat check: Springfield Central has won eight in a row after opening 1-2. Duxbury, which won nine straight after starting 0-2, rested its starters on Thanksgiving and lost to Marshfield. Both teams have steamrolled their opponents in the playoffs; Springfield Central had an average margin of victory of 34.3 points and Duxbury was at 26.3. For Central, freshman phenom William Watson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,192 yards and 27 touchdowns. Duxbury senior captain Will Prouty, a first-year starter at QB, has rushed for 23 touchdowns and thrown for 17, racking up 2,561 all-purpose yards and averaging 12.4 yards per carry.

The captains: Springfield Central — LB/TE Dante Bolden (Sr.), QB/DB Mahari Miller (Sr.), RB/DB Trey Cavaan (Sr.), DL/TE Terry Locket (Jr.), LB/RB Tyson Thornton (Jr.); Duxbury — QB/DB Will Prouty (Sr.), RB/LB Tim Landolfi (Sr.), OL/DL P.J. Mullin (Sr.), OL/DL Josh Peters (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Springfield Central — 17; Duxbury — 19.

Last Bowl appearance: Springfield Central — 2018; Duxbury — 2016.

OUTLOOK

It’s unusual for Duxbury to be the underdog, but the players have embraced it and are hoping to use it as fuel. They know Springfield Central is explosive, so the key will be Duxbury’s ability to slow William Watson. If they can do that, Will Prouty and the offense will have a chance to put points on the board. This game features two talented teams that can win in a variety of ways, and it should be an entertaining battle.

PREDICTION

Springfield Central repeats as state champ because its size and athleticism up front will be a major factor on both sides of the ball. Duxbury should keep it close, but Springfield Central will ultimately have too much firepower.

Springfield Central 36, Duxbury 24

Melrose (11-0) vs. Plymouth South (10-2)

What: Division 4 Super Bowl.

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Plymouth South — Scott Fry, 16th season (87-91-1); Melrose — Tim Morris, 26th season (194-101-4).

Scoring: Plymouth South — 25 ppg; Melrose — 40.4 ppg.

Defense: Plymouth South — 15.1 ppg; Melrose — 9.5 ppg.

The heavies up front: Plymouth South — Nick Keding (6-4, 290); Melrose — Eric Pimentel (5-11, 275).

Stat check: Hunter Dean, a 6-6 junior for Plymouth South, has 1,470 yards through the air and 15 touchdowns, in addition to 330 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Nick Siegelman racked up 1,564 yards and found the end zone 23 times (21 rushing, 2 receiving). Receiver Keven Paul has 26 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns; defensively, he has a program-record 8 interceptions. Senior Chris Cusolito has 25 touchdowns for Melrose (20 rushing, 3 receiving, 2 kickoff returns) while rushing for 1,034 yards on just 83 carries. Junior Matthew Hickey added 525 yards on 50 carries and 11 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Brendan Fennell added 609 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns. Junior Charlie Haggerty had 9 interceptions.

The captains: Plymouth South — WR/DB Cillian Davis (Sr.), OL/DL James Kernen (Sr.) C/DL Anthony Luongo (Sr.); Melrose — RB/DB Chris Cusolito (Sr.), WR/DB Sean Herbert (Sr.), C/DL Jared Karelas (Sr.), RB/DB Billy Pesce (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Plymouth South — 13; Melrose — 14.

Last Bowl appearance: Plymouth South — 2013; Melrose — 2017.

OUTLOOK

Melrose is the only team in Eastern Mass. averaging more than 40 points per game. Chris Cusolito’s status is up in the air after he suffered a fractured fibula in a 41-7 win over Revere Nov. 15. Still, nine of the Raiders’ 11 games have been decided by 28 points or more. South had its share of blowout wins as well, but three victories were decided by 6 points or fewer, including a 27-22 win over Milton in the sectional final Nov. 15. Melrose had the benefit of a bye in the state semifinals, while Plymouth South had to defeat Tantasqua.

PREDICTION

Melrose has one of the stingiest defenses in EMass, too; the Raiders are one of four programs giving up fewer than 10 points per contest. Plymouth South will challenge that, but this Melrose team remains too deep and battle-tested — with or without Cusolito.

Melrose 35, Plymouth South 14

Amherst (11-0) vs. Swampscott (9-3)

What: Division 5 Super Bowl.

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Swampscott — Bob Serino (fifth season, 33-24); Amherst — Chris Ehorn (fourth season, 28-14).

Scoring: Swampscott — 27.8 ppg; Amherst — 43.1.

Defense: Swampscott — 11.3 ppg; Amherst — 6.7.

The heavies up front: Swampscott — Anton Vasquez (6-2, 255), Tyler Marshall (6-1, 212), Joe Mignone (5-10, 250); Amherst — Jack Nagy (6-3, 290), Owen Frenette (6-3, 280), Cenai Collins (5-10, 290).

Stat check: Swampscott senior quarterback Graham Inzana (22 TDs) has picked up right where he left off last year. His favorite target is senior Zack Palmer (8 TD catches, 6 TD rushes). Swampscott has spread the ball around, using tight end Cam O’Brien in certain packages while also giving senior Dylan January (10 touchdowns) looks out of the backfield. Amherst quarterback J.B. Mills has thrown for 21 touchdowns, including 13 to fellow captain C.J. Woodfine-Holmes. Defensively, sophomore nose tackle Landen Worgess has recorded 9 sacks while the secondary has been highlighted by sophomore Zayd Sadiq, who has 6 interceptions and has allowed just one reception all season.

Captains: Swampscott — RB/LB Dylan January (Sr.), QB/S Graham Inzana (Sr.), OL/LB Nick Reiser (Sr.), OL/DL Tyler Marshall (Sr.), OL/DL Anton Vasquez (Sr.); Amherst — DB/WR C.J. Woodfine-Holmes (Sr.), QB J.B. Mills (Sr.), OL/DL Jack Nagy (Sr.).

Seniors: Swampscott — 10; Amherst — 12.

Last Bowl appearance: Swampscott — 2007; Amherst — 1999.

OUTLOOK

Swampscott has faced offensive juggernauts before, holding Holliston (36.2 ppg) to 12 points and Danvers (29.7 ppg) to 7. Swampscott led the Northeastern Conference in scoring defense and held opponents to a total of 39 points. But Amherst’s size on the line could be a breaking point. Amherst has the second-highest scoring offense in the state and has allowed just 30 points over its last five games.

PREDICTION

Whichever team controls the line of scrimmage will win, and that’s a monumental task for Swampscott against a big, experienced Amherst front. It may take some late heroics from J.B. Mills & Co.

Amherst 27, Swampscott 21

Bishop Fenwick (10-2) vs. Ashland (11-1)

What: Division 6 Super Bowl.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Ashland — Andrew MacKay (ninth year, 57-43); Bishop Fenwick — Dave Woods (22nd year, 180-81).

Scoring: Ashland — 26.4 ppg; Bishop Fenwick — 32.4 ppg.

Defense: Ashland — 15.5 ppg; Bishop Fenwick — 11.8 ppg.

The heavies up front: Ashland — Sean Harding (5-11, 315); Bishop Fenwick — Nick Valentin (5-11, 285).

Stat check: Ashland senior quarterback Dom Cavanagh has thrown for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns, with a 66.5 completion percentage. His leading receivers are seniors Jake Latessa (40 catches, 935 yards), Kevin Russell (48, 719 yards), and junior Brian Gazard (45, 671). The 6-5 Russell is a big red zone threat with 11 touchdowns. Junior Eddie Lopez has 820 yards on 140 carries while Cavanagh has 9 rushing TDs. Bishop Fenwick senior David Cifuentes (810 yards on 124 carries, 16 rushing touchdowns, 4 receiving TDs) has been dynamic. Quarterback Chrys Wilson has 1,309 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. He’s a threat on the ground as well with six rushing scores.

The captains: Ashland — WR/DB Jake Latessa (Sr.), QB/LB Dom Cavanagh (Sr.), OL/DL Collin Dagg (Sr.), OL/DL Ryan Dwinnells (Sr.); Bishop Fenwick — OL/DL TJ Hazard (Sr.), WR/DB Jake Miano (Sr.), OL/DL Matt Juneau (Jr.), QB/LB Chrys Wilson (Jr.)

Seniors on the roster: Ashland — 24; Bishop Fenwick — 9.

Last Bowl appearance: Ashland — 1995; Bishop Fenwick — 2013.

OUTLOOK

Ashland is battle-tested and has exorcised some demons with wins over Old Rochester and Holliston — two tough teams that blew them out last year — although they missed a perfect season by resting starters on Thanksgiving. Bishop Fenwick had two hiccups against BC High and Cardinal Spellman but beat defending D6 champion Stoneham twice and has a 27.3-point average margin of victory in the playoffs.

PREDICTION

Although Ashland’s defense has shut down high-powered offenses led by great players such as Hamilton-Wenham’s Ian Coffey and Rockland’s Dante Vasquez, David Cifuentes along with the emergence of quarterback Chrys Wilson (16 touchdowns in his last four games) will be too much for Ashland.

Bishop Fenwick 30, Ashland 28

Abington (10-2) vs. Leicester (12-0)

What: Division 7 Super Bowl.

When: Saturday, 9 a.m.

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Abington — Jim Kelliher (46th season, 292-194-10); Leicester — Tim Griffiths (21st season, 160-80).

Scoring: Abington — 29.6 ppg; Leicester — 34.6 ppg.

Defense: Abington — 13 ppg; Leicester — 10.6 ppg.

The heavies up front: Abington — Jarae Cole (6-3, 210), Jarib Cole (6-2, 215); Leicester — Andrew Zawalichi (6-3, 260), John Nichols (6-2, 250).

Stat check: Abington senior back Will Klein has a team-high 1,800 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns (12 rushing, 4 receiving, 1 kickoff return, 1 punt return) while throwing a pair of scoring passes. Linebacker Gabe Spry is averaging a team-high 14 tackles while producing 600 yards rushing at fullback. Quarterback Colby Augusta has 15 touchdown passes. Leicester’s Dan Mero has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns and has rushed for 184 yards and 9 touchdowns. His top target is Jack O’Neill (50 receptions, 926 yards, 15 touchdowns). Leicester is led on defense by outside linebacker Tony Alfonso (122 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 interception).

The captains: Abington — LB/FB Gabe Spry (Sr.), QB Colby Augusta (Sr.), Sean Landers (Sr.), RB/S Will Klein (Sr.); Leicester — QB Dan Mero (Sr.), WR/CB Jack O’Neill (Sr.), WR/QB Jack Larson (Sr.), OT/DT Bryce Gosselin (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Abington — 14; Leicester — 17.

Last Bowl appearance: Abington — 2014; Leicester — 2012.

OUTLOOK

Abington has the most seasoned coach in D7, and after an 0-2 start, it has rolled to 10 straight wins. Leicester can change formations on both sides of the ball, but after losing to Blackstone Valley in back-to-back years, it leaned on its athleticism to break through.

PREDICTION

While Leicester put together an impressive undefeated run, Will Klein will continue to be the difference, lifting Abington to its first Super Bowl victory since 2014.

Abington 26, Leicester 21

St. Bernard’s (8-4) vs. West Bridgewater (12-0)

What: Division 8 Super Bowl.

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Coverage: NFHSnetwork.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: West Bridgewater — Justin Kogler (first year, 12-0; 54-24 at Old Rochester); St. Bernard’s — Tom Bingham (16th year, 91-76).

Scoring: West Bridgewater — 30.8 ppg, St. Bernard’s — 31.4 ppg.

Defense: West Bridgewater — 5.4 ppg, St. Bernard’s 28.6 ppg.

The heavies up front: West Bridgewater — Jack DeLuca (6-1, 240); St. Bernard’s — Matt Smith (6-3 278), Rocco LaMonica (6-5, 290).

Stat check: West Bridgewater senior quarterback Matt Lavoie (650 passing yards, 8 touchdowns; 1,100 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns) is a dual threat. Junior Ben Skinner has 500 receiving yards, 9 total touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Senior Devin Georgantas (700 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) paces the ground attack and has also racked up 70 tackles. St. Bernard’s run game is impressive with juniors Tyler Thibodeau (1,395 yards, 21 TDs on 200 carries) and Nico Mancini (1,180 yards, 17 TDs on 146 carries). Junior Jacob Banchs (90 tackles) anchors the defense.

The captains: West Bridgewater — QB/S Matt Lavoie (Sr.), RB/LB Devin Georgantas (Sr.), TE/LB Patrick Pfluke (Sr.), OL/DL Jack DeLuca (Sr.); St. Bernard’s — TE/OLB Zack Legros, Sr; OL/NT Ben Goolsby, Sr.; QB/SS Dom Cuevas, Sr.

Seniors on the roster: West Bridgewater — 12; St. Bernard’s — 6.

Last Bowl appearance: West Bridgewater — 2007; St. Bernard’s — 2018.

OUTLOOK

Both teams are battle-tested. West Bridgewater was challenged by Hull in mid October in torrential weather but managed a 19-12 win, and it also pulled out a last-minute victory over an explosive Randolph team in the South semifinals. St. Bernard’s lone blowout loss came against undefeated Leicester, which will play in the D7 Super Bowl, and St. Bernard’s then rattled off five wins in a row before Thanksgiving. West Bridgewater puts the ball in the air more often, but both teams will be looking to dominate the line of scrimmage to give their dynamic playmakers room to operate.

PREDICTION West Bridgewater’s Ben Skinner has scored touchdowns in myriad ways (6 receiving, 1 rushing, 1 pick-6, 1 kickoff return) and will continue to be the X-factor for a dual-threat offense led by Matt Lavoie under center.

West Bridgewater 21, St. Bernard’s 16

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.