“Ando was a phenomenal man and clearly the most beloved person in our building,” said L-S athletic director Art Reilly.

Ando, a staple on the sidelines of every football and lacrosse game during his 33 years with the Warriors, died early Tuesday morning, just a few weeks after being diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal cancer. He was 56.

FOXBOROUGH — While Lincoln-Sudbury fell short in Friday’s Division 2 Super Bowl, the 41-0 loss to Mansfield was secondary for a community that was already devastated by the loss of beloved athletic trainer Yoshitaka Ando.

“He just meant everything to us. He was really the heart and soul of our athletic department.”

Kyle Ando, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back, is one of Ando’s three sons. His older brother, Lucas, is currently a junior on the football team at Marlboro, and his youngest brother Marcus and younger sister Olivia are in the L-S school system.

“It was a really tough, emotional week,” Kyle said. “My dad meant a lot to a lot of the guys on the team, especially the seniors.”

Ando moved from Japan to Franklin in 1978 and graduated from Franklin High before playing defensive back at Bridgewater State. Shortly after joining the L-S staff in 1987, he started to become more than just a trainer.

Between the 7 a.m. weight lifting club he ran for 30 years, to the extra efforts he made stringing lacrosse sticks, and offering advice to countless students, Ando became an icon, and he was inducted into the Eastern Massachusetts Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2016.

A memorial service will be held at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 9:45 a.m. and donations can be made on gofundme.com to the Ando Family Fund, which by Friday had raised over $140,000 toward its $500,000 goal.

“[The outpouring of support] shows how tight this community is,” Kyle said. “It shows how much they loved him and how selfless he was.”

For L-S, a second trip to the Super Bowl in three years is quite an accomplishment, especially since it came in the first year of Jim Girard’s tenure as head coach. After the game, the Warriors huddled together in memory of Ando and expressed their support for each other as a family.

“Even from a coaching staff that’s just been here for a year, it’s amazing how much support we got,” said Kyle. “It just made it so much easier.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.