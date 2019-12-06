“My little brother is one great athlete and he’s going to do something special,” said DeLuca. “I’m sure about that. When he grows up and is an upperclassmen, he’s going to be one heck of a player, and I think the program’s in great hands.”

But a glimmer of hope came into the eyes of the 6-foot, 250-pound guard when asked about his brother, Will, a freshman.

FOXBOROUGH — After his team was defeated, 30-8, in the Division 8 Super Bowl by defending champion St. Bernard’s, West Bridgewater senior captain Jack DeLuca removed his helmet, dejected as he began to walk off the field Friday evening at Gillette Stadium.

West Bridgewater (12-1) entered the Super Bowl undefeated behind a dominant ground attack and stingy defense, which recorded seven shutouts this season.

First-year coach Justin Kogler, who took over for 33-year skipper Bill Panos, had the Wildcats playing at a high level right off the bat, and his program should remain top-notch next season with junior playmaker Ben Skinner leading a stellar crop of returnees.

“We lose some great guys, but we have a lot of great guys coming back,” said Kogler, who led Old Rochester to a D6 Super Bowl appearance last season and owns a 65-25 career record as a head coach.

“It’s tough to get here and not finish the job. We have to learn from this and come back bigger and stronger and ready to go.”

St. Bernard’s (9-4) controlled the line of scrimmage and had 287 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. But DeLuca and his fellow linemen held up for two huge fourth-down conversions, including a 28-yard pass from Matt Lavoie to Tyler Stone to set up West Bridgewater’s lone touchdown, a 4-yard plunge from Devin Georgantas.

As the only returning starter on the offensive line, DeLuca was given the monumental task of switching systems and helping his teammates learn the sophisticated reads of the split-back veer option.

“We’ve definitely come a long way,” said DeLuca. “Kogler really brought some great plays and formations and he did a great job bringing us together. We really glued as a team and this is just . . . it’s so hard to lose at this point.”

Will DeLuca, a 5-10, 150-pound running back/linebacker, kept his head up as he walked off the turf, hinting that this might not be his last chance to play at Gillette.

“This year was amazing,” said Will. “It’s a great experience to be on this field with my brother. He’s been such a role model for me. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life and I can’t wait for these next few years. We really have a future at West Bridgewater.”

BOXSCORE

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

St. Bernard’s (9-4) 0 14 8 8 — 30

West Bridgewater (12-1) 0 8 0 0 — 8

SB — Nicolas Mancini 8 run (Vaughn Randle kick)

SB — Nicolas Mancini 72 run (Vaughn Randle kick)

WB — Devin Georgantas 4 run (Ben Skinner pass from Matt Lavoie)

SB — Nicolas Mancini 1 run (Tyler Thibodeau run)

SB — Tyler Thibodeau 3 run (Tyler Thibodeau run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SB, Nicolas Mancini 17-128, Tyler Thibodeau 23-104, Domenic Cuevas 4-55; WB, Ben Skinner 2-41, Matt Lavoie 10-26, Devin Georgantas 5-15, Ben Smith 6-4

PASSING — SB, Domenic Cuevas 0-1--(); WB, Matt Lavoie 5-16-0-71

RECEIVING — WB, Tyler Stone 2-27, Ben Skinner 1-26, Aiden Baker 1-5, Devin Georgantas 1-1

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.